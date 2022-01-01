Смотрите фильмы за 1 рубль
Музыка из фильма «Ложное искушение» (2006)
The Good Shepherd Ложное искушение 2006 / США
7.5 Оцените
11 голосов Рейтинг IMDb: 6.7
Музыка из фильма «Ложное искушение» (2006)

The Good Shepherd (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
The Good Shepherd (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) 28 композиций. Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler, Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler, Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra, Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra, Bruce Fowler, Ann Hampton Callaway, St. Louis African Chorus, Арво Пярт, Manfred Eicher, The Tallinn Chamber Orchestra, The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, Gilbert & Sullivan, Isidore Godfrey, The New Symphony Orchestra Of London, Gillian Knight
Название Исполнитель / Композитор Время
1 Edward Marcelo Zarvos 2:38
2 Bay of Pigs Bruce Fowler 2:49
3 Edward's Secret Marcelo Zarvos 2:35
4 The Whiffenpoof Song (Baa! Baa! Baa!) Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler / Tod B. Galloway 1:39
5 Fredericks' Lure Marcelo Zarvos 1:26
6 First Test Bruce Fowler 2:44
7 Blue Skies Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler / Irving Berlin 2:33
8 Edward and Laura Bruce Fowler 2:06
9 Embraceable You Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler / Ira Gershwin 3:43
10 Tribeca Bounce Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra / Bruce Fowler 2:06
11 Clover Marcelo Zarvos 2:32
12 No Rain a Fallin' Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra / Bruce Fowler 2:15
13 Cia Bruce Fowler 2:17
14 Spy Lesson Bruce Fowler / Marcelo Zarvos 2:53
15 Day of the Locusts Marcelo Zarvos 4:41
16 Christmas Eve Marcelo Zarvos 2:51
17 Spy Trade Marcelo Zarvos 2:33
18 Welcome Gift Bruce Fowler 1:35
19 So In Love Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra, Bruce Fowler / Harry Garfield 1:46
20 Edward & Laura, Pt. 2 Bruce Fowler 2:17
21 There Is Nothin' Like a Dame Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler / Oscar Hammerstein II 0:45
22 The Interrogation Marcelo Zarvos 2:28
23 The Violin Marcelo Zarvos 1:25
24 Come Rain Or Come Shine Ann Hampton Callaway / Джонни Мерсер 3:32
25 Miriam Marcelo Zarvos 4:19
26 Ofrenda De Amor St. Louis African Chorus / Fred Onovwerosuoke 2:24
27 Silouans Song Арво Пярт, Manfred Eicher, The Tallinn Chamber Orchestra / Арво Пярт 5:33
28 H.M.S. Pinafore: Act 1: Hail! Men O'War's Men... I'm Called Little Buttercup (Edit) The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, Gilbert & Sullivan, Isidore Godfrey, The New Symphony Orchestra Of London, Gillian Knight / Gilbert & Sullivan 1:43
Доступен список песен из фильма «Ложное искушение» (2006) на портале о кино «Киноафиша». Популярные саундтреки из фильма «Ложное искушение» на разных языках бесплатны для онлайн прослушивания.
