|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|Edward
|Marcelo Zarvos
|2:38
|2
|Bay of Pigs
|Bruce Fowler
|2:49
|3
|Edward's Secret
|Marcelo Zarvos
|2:35
|4
|The Whiffenpoof Song (Baa! Baa! Baa!)
|Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler / Tod B. Galloway
|1:39
|5
|Fredericks' Lure
|Marcelo Zarvos
|1:26
|6
|First Test
|Bruce Fowler
|2:44
|7
|Blue Skies
|Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler / Irving Berlin
|2:33
|8
|Edward and Laura
|Bruce Fowler
|2:06
|9
|Embraceable You
|Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler / Ira Gershwin
|3:43
|10
|Tribeca Bounce
|Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra / Bruce Fowler
|2:06
|11
|Clover
|Marcelo Zarvos
|2:32
|12
|No Rain a Fallin'
|Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra / Bruce Fowler
|2:15
|13
|Cia
|Bruce Fowler
|2:17
|14
|Spy Lesson
|Bruce Fowler / Marcelo Zarvos
|2:53
|15
|Day of the Locusts
|Marcelo Zarvos
|4:41
|16
|Christmas Eve
|Marcelo Zarvos
|2:51
|17
|Spy Trade
|Marcelo Zarvos
|2:33
|18
|Welcome Gift
|Bruce Fowler
|1:35
|19
|So In Love
|Vince Giordano & His Nighthawks Orchestra, Bruce Fowler / Harry Garfield
|1:46
|20
|Edward & Laura, Pt. 2
|Bruce Fowler
|2:17
|21
|There Is Nothin' Like a Dame
|Marcelo Zarvos, Bruce Fowler / Oscar Hammerstein II
|0:45
|22
|The Interrogation
|Marcelo Zarvos
|2:28
|23
|The Violin
|Marcelo Zarvos
|1:25
|24
|Come Rain Or Come Shine
|Ann Hampton Callaway / Джонни Мерсер
|3:32
|25
|Miriam
|Marcelo Zarvos
|4:19
|26
|Ofrenda De Amor
|St. Louis African Chorus / Fred Onovwerosuoke
|2:24
|27
|Silouans Song
|Арво Пярт, Manfred Eicher, The Tallinn Chamber Orchestra / Арво Пярт
|5:33
|28
|H.M.S. Pinafore: Act 1: Hail! Men O'War's Men... I'm Called Little Buttercup (Edit)
|The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, Gilbert & Sullivan, Isidore Godfrey, The New Symphony Orchestra Of London, Gillian Knight / Gilbert & Sullivan
|1:43