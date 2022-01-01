|Название
|Исполнитель / Композитор
|Время
|1
|From the Forest . . .
|James Horner
|1:55
|2
|Tapir Hunt
|James Horner
|1:31
|3
|The Storyteller's Dream
|James Horner
|3:41
|4
|Holcane Attack
|James Horner
|9:28
|5
|Captives
|James Horner
|3:07
|6
|Entering the City With a Future Foretold
|James Horner
|6:06
|7
|Sacrificial Procession
|James Horner
|3:41
|8
|Words Through the Sky / The Eclipse
|James Horner
|5:12
|9
|The Games and Escape
|James Horner
|5:15
|10
|An Illusive Quarry
|James Horner
|2:15
|11
|Frog Darts
|James Horner
|2:46
|12
|No Longer the Hunted
|James Horner
|5:51
|13
|Civilisations Brought By Sea
|James Horner
|2:20
|14
|To the Forest . . .
|James Horner
|7:31