Kinoafisha
TV Shows
The Simpsons
Seasons
Season 27
Episode 5
The Simpsons 1989 episode 5 season 27
"The Simpsons" season 27 all episodes
Season 27
Season 1
Season 2
Season 3
Season 4
Season 5
Season 6
Season 7
Season 8
Season 9
Season 10
Season 11
Season 12
Season 13
Season 14
Season 15
Season 16
Season 17
Season 18
Season 19
Season 20
Season 21
Season 22
Season 23
Season 24
Season 25
Season 26
Season 27
Season 28
Season 29
Season 30
Season 31
Season 32
Season 33
Season 34
Season 35
Season 36
Season 37
Season 38
Season 39
Season 40
Every Man's Dream
Season 27 / Episode 1
27 September 2015
Cue Detective
Season 27 / Episode 2
4 October 2015
Puffless
Season 27 / Episode 3
11 October 2015
Halloween of Horror
Season 27 / Episode 4
18 October 2015
Treehouse of Horror XXVI
Season 27 / Episode 5
25 October 2015
Friend with Benefit
Season 27 / Episode 6
8 November 2015
Lisa with an 'S'
Season 27 / Episode 7
22 November 2015
Paths of Glory
Season 27 / Episode 8
6 December 2015
Barthood
Season 27 / Episode 9
13 December 2015
The Girl Code
Season 27 / Episode 10
3 January 2016
Teenage Mutant Milk-caused Hurdles
Season 27 / Episode 11
10 January 2016
Much Apu About Something
Season 27 / Episode 12
17 January 2016
Love is in the N2-O2-Ar-CO2-Ne-He-CH4
Season 27 / Episode 13
14 February 2016
Gal of Constant Sorrow
Season 27 / Episode 14
21 February 2016
Lisa the Veterinarian
Season 27 / Episode 15
6 March 2016
The Marge-ian Chronicles
Season 27 / Episode 16
13 March 2016
The Burns Cage
Season 27 / Episode 17
3 April 2016
How Lisa Got Her Marge Back
Season 27 / Episode 18
10 April 2016
Fland Canyon
Season 27 / Episode 19
24 April 2016
To Courier with Love
Season 27 / Episode 20
8 May 2016
Simprovised
Season 27 / Episode 21
15 May 2016
Orange is the New Yellow
Season 27 / Episode 22
22 May 2016
