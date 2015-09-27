Menu
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Simpsons Seasons Season 27 Episode 5

The Simpsons 1989 episode 5 season 27

6.5 Rate
10 votes
"The Simpsons" season 27 all episodes
Every Man's Dream
Season 27 / Episode 1 27 September 2015
Cue Detective
Season 27 / Episode 2 4 October 2015
Puffless
Season 27 / Episode 3 11 October 2015
Halloween of Horror
Season 27 / Episode 4 18 October 2015
Treehouse of Horror XXVI
Season 27 / Episode 5 25 October 2015
Friend with Benefit
Season 27 / Episode 6 8 November 2015
Lisa with an 'S'
Season 27 / Episode 7 22 November 2015
Paths of Glory
Season 27 / Episode 8 6 December 2015
Barthood
Season 27 / Episode 9 13 December 2015
The Girl Code
Season 27 / Episode 10 3 January 2016
Teenage Mutant Milk-caused Hurdles
Season 27 / Episode 11 10 January 2016
Much Apu About Something
Season 27 / Episode 12 17 January 2016
Love is in the N2-O2-Ar-CO2-Ne-He-CH4
Season 27 / Episode 13 14 February 2016
Gal of Constant Sorrow
Season 27 / Episode 14 21 February 2016
Lisa the Veterinarian
Season 27 / Episode 15 6 March 2016
The Marge-ian Chronicles
Season 27 / Episode 16 13 March 2016
The Burns Cage
Season 27 / Episode 17 3 April 2016
How Lisa Got Her Marge Back
Season 27 / Episode 18 10 April 2016
Fland Canyon
Season 27 / Episode 19 24 April 2016
To Courier with Love
Season 27 / Episode 20 8 May 2016
Simprovised
Season 27 / Episode 21 15 May 2016
Orange is the New Yellow
Season 27 / Episode 22 22 May 2016
