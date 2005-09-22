"Criminal Minds" is an American crime series produced by CBS. The pilot episode premiered in 2005, and the final episode aired in 2020. Over three hundred episodes were filmed in total. The main characters are ambitious FBI agents who have the ability to delve into the minds of even the most complex and elusive criminals. With their talents, they rescue hostages and solve murders. Behavioral analysis experts occasionally join the team, aiming to grasp the target and motive behind each crime when the agents themselves are at a dead end.

