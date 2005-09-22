Menu
7.9
7 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Criminal Minds

Criminal Minds (2005 - …)

Criminal Minds 18+
Production year 2005
Country USA/Canada
Total seasons 19 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel CBS
Streaming service Paramount+
Runtime 265 hours 30 minutes

TV series description

"Criminal Minds" is an American crime series produced by CBS. The pilot episode premiered in 2005, and the final episode aired in 2020. Over three hundred episodes were filmed in total. The main characters are ambitious FBI agents who have the ability to delve into the minds of even the most complex and elusive criminals. With their talents, they rescue hostages and solve murders. Behavioral analysis experts occasionally join the team, aiming to grasp the target and motive behind each crime when the agents themselves are at a dead end.
Мыслить как преступник - trailer шестнадцатого сезона
Criminal Minds  trailer шестнадцатого сезона
Creator
Jeff Davis
Thomas Gibson Aaron "Hotch" Hotchner
Rachel Nichols Ashley Seaver
Matthew Gray Gubler Dr. Spencer Reid
Jeanne Tripplehorn Alex Blake
Mandy Patinkin Jason Gideon
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.9
11 votes
8.1 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Criminal Minds - Season 1 Season 1
2005, 22 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 2 Season 2
2006, 23 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 3 Season 3
2007, 20 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 4 Season 4
2008, 26 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 5 Season 5
2009, 23 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 6 Season 6
2010, 24 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 7 Season 7
2011, 24 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 8 Season 8
2012, 24 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 9 Season 9
2013, 24 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 10 Season 10
2014, 23 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 11 Season 11
2015, 22 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 12 Season 12
2016, 22 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 13 Season 13
2017, 22 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 14 Season 14
2018, 15 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 15 Season 15
2020, 10 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 16 Season 16
2022, 10 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 17 Season 17
2024, 10 episodes
 
Criminal Minds - Season 18 Season 18
2025, 10 episodes
 
Season 19
TBA,
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
