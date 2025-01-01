Special Agent Derek MorganSo tell me, what does keep young Dr. Reid awake at night? Wait, let me guess. Memorizing some obscure textbook? No, no, no. Working on cold fusion? No, I got it, I got it, I got it. Watching Star Trek and laughing at all the physics mistakes?
Dr. Spencer ReidActually, there aren't that many scientific errors in Star Trek, especially considering how long ago it was made. There are certain improbabilities, but not that many outright errors.
Special Agent Derek MorganRight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Penelope GarciaYou've got a problem. Deadbolt's the number one password crack-resistant software out there. You're gonna have to get inside this guy's head to get the password.
Derek MorganI thought I was calling the office of Supreme Genius.
Penelope GarciaWell, gorgeous, you've been re-routed to the office of Too Frickin' Bad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Garcia[Aaron's brother Sean emerges angrily from Aaron's office. Garcia, Elle, and J.J. are watching] That's him.