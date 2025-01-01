Aaron "Hotch" Hotchner This is Special Agent Dr. Reid.

Man Oh, you look too young to have gone to medical school.

Dr. Spencer Reid They are Ph.D.'s, three of them.

Man What, are you a genius or something?

Dr. Spencer Reid I don't believe that intelligence can be accurately quantified, but I do have an IQ of 187, an eidetic memory, can read 20,000 words per minute.