"The Mentalist" is a series about a talented showman who tragically loses his family. Patrick grew up in a circus and never attended regular school. As he grows older, he becomes skilled in hypnosis and predicting behavioral strategies through analyzing body language and deductive reasoning. His sharp mind helps him earn big fees on TV shows and fake psychic sessions for grieving relatives, until a serial killer targets his wife and daughter. To seek revenge, he becomes a consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation and helps them solve complex crimes.

