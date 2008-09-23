Menu
The Mentalist poster
1 poster
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Mentalist

The Mentalist (2008 - 2015)

The Mentalist 18+
Production year 2008
Country USA
Total seasons 7 seasons
Episode duration 45 minutes
TV channel CBS
Runtime 113 hours 15 minutes

TV series description

"The Mentalist" is a series about a talented showman who tragically loses his family. Patrick grew up in a circus and never attended regular school. As he grows older, he becomes skilled in hypnosis and predicting behavioral strategies through analyzing body language and deductive reasoning. His sharp mind helps him earn big fees on TV shows and fake psychic sessions for grieving relatives, until a serial killer targets his wife and daughter. To seek revenge, he becomes a consultant for the California Bureau of Investigation and helps them solve complex crimes.
The Mentalist  trailer первого сезона
Cast Characters
Creator
Bruno Heller
Bruno Heller
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Simon Baker
Simon Baker Patrick Jane
Robin Tunney
Robin Tunney Teresa Lisbon
Tim Kang
Tim Kang Kimball Cho
Emily Swallow
Emily Swallow Kim Fischer
Joe Adler
Joe Adler Jason Wylie
Cast and Crew

Series rating

8.7
Rate 11 votes
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
The Mentalist - Season 1 Season 1
2008, 23 episodes
 
The Mentalist - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 23 episodes
 
The Mentalist - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 24 episodes
 
The Mentalist - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 24 episodes
 
The Mentalist - Season 5 Season 5
2012, 22 episodes
 
The Mentalist - Season 6 Season 6
2013, 22 episodes
 
The Mentalist - Season 7 Season 7
2014, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Listen to the
soundtrack The Mentalist
Stills
