Ratings
7.9 IMDb Rating: 8.1
5 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Castle

Castle (2009 - 2016)

Castle 18+
Production year 2009
Country USA
Total seasons 8 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 173 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Castle" is a multi-series American show in the genre of dramatic detective. The story revolves around a detective novel author named Richard Castle. For many years, he has been working on a book series about a ruthless killer. Exhausted by the story that once made him popular, the main character decides to "kill" his character, thus putting an end to this plot. Unfortunately, things don't go as Richard expected. Soon, a maniac appears in the city, meticulously replicating all the crimes described in Castle's works. As a result, the writer is called in by the police department, and the detectives ask for his help in investigating the case and, most importantly, capturing the deranged fan.
Creator
Andrew W. Marlowe
Toks Olagundoye
Toks Olagundoye Hayley Shipton
Monet Mazur
Monet Mazur Gina Cowell
Nathan Fillion
Nathan Fillion Richard Castle
Ruben Santiago-Hudson Captain Roy Montgomery
Syuzan Sallivan Martha Rodgers
TV series in Collections
TV Series About Female Detectives TV Series About Female Detectives

Series rating

7.9
11 votes
8.1 IMDb
Seasons
Castle - Season 1 Season 1
2009, 10 episodes
 
Castle - Season 2 Season 2
2009, 24 episodes
 
Castle - Season 3 Season 3
2010, 24 episodes
 
Castle - Season 4 Season 4
2011, 23 episodes
 
Castle - Season 5 Season 5
2012, 24 episodes
 
Castle - Season 6 Season 6
2013, 23 episodes
 
Castle - Season 7 Season 7
2014, 23 episodes
 
Castle - Season 8 Season 8
2015, 22 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
