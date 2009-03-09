"Castle" is a multi-series American show in the genre of dramatic detective. The story revolves around a detective novel author named Richard Castle. For many years, he has been working on a book series about a ruthless killer. Exhausted by the story that once made him popular, the main character decides to "kill" his character, thus putting an end to this plot. Unfortunately, things don't go as Richard expected. Soon, a maniac appears in the city, meticulously replicating all the crimes described in Castle's works. As a result, the writer is called in by the police department, and the detectives ask for his help in investigating the case and, most importantly, capturing the deranged fan.

