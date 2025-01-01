Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Films About Revenge

This collection of revenge films features some of the best titles that plunge viewers into a world of intrigue and retribution, where characters fight for justice and vengeance against all odds. These films are known for their gripping plots, tense atmosphere, and unexpected twists that make you reflect on the cost of revenge and its consequences.

Tornado
Tornado
Action, Drama, Thriller 2025, USA
6.0
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
Horror, Thriller 2025, Great Britain
3.0
The Crow
The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
6.0
The Beekeeper
The Beekeeper
Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
Posledniy Ronin
Posledniy Ronin
Sci-Fi, Adventure 2024, Russia
5.0
Zoloto Umalty
Zoloto Umalty
Adventure, Drama, Western 2024, Russia
5.0
The Count of Monte Cristo
The Count of Monte Cristo
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, France
8.0
Barron's Cove
Barron's Cove
Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
Boy Kills World
Boy Kills World
Action 2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
6.0
In the Land of Saints and Sinners
In the Land of Saints and Sinners
Thriller 2023, USA
7.0
Apache Junction
Apache Junction
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2023, France
4.0
The Machine
The Machine
Action, Comedy 2023, USA
6.0
Tin Soldier
Tin Soldier
Action, Thriller 2023, USA
4.0
The Wrath of Becky
The Wrath of Becky
Action, Horror, Thriller 2023, USA
6.0
The Northman
The Northman
Action, Thriller, Drama, History 2022, USA
7.0
Bullet Train
Bullet Train
Action 2022, USA
7.0
Podelniki
Podelniki
Drama, Thriller 2022, Russia
7.0
The Tinder Swindler
The Tinder Swindler
Crime, Documentary 2022, Great Britain
7.0
Fistful of Vengeance
Fistful of Vengeance
Action, Crime, Drama, Fantasy 2022, USA
4.0
The Old Way
The Old Way
Action, Western 2022, USA
6.0
Etika dolga
Etika dolga
Comedy, Crime 2022, Russia
5.0
Vendetta
Vendetta
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
4.0
Code Name Banshee
Code Name Banshee
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
3.0
Paradise City
Paradise City
Action, Thriller 2022, USA
4.0
Vengeance
Vengeance
Comedy, Detective, Thriller 2022, USA
6.0
Moving On
Moving On
Comedy 2022, USA
6.0
Jikirag
Jikirag
Horror 2022, Canada
2.0
Follow Her
Follow Her
Thriller 2022, USA
5.0
Couleurs De L'incendie
Couleurs De L'incendie
Drama, History 2022, France
6.0
Die in a Gunfight
Die in a Gunfight
Romantic, Action, Drama 2021, USA
5.0
Genre
All Action Drama Thriller Horror Adventure Crime Western Sci-Fi Fantasy Comedy History Documentary Detective Romantic Mystery Family War Animation Children's Sport Biography Musical Short Film-Noir
Country
All USA Great Britain France Russia Germany South Africa Canada Japan Denmark Belgium Ireland South Korea Spain Italy Argentina Senegal Iceland Kazakhstan Australia Indonesia Iran (Islamic Republic of) Brazil China Mexico Hungary Thailand Norway Sweden Austria Israel Hong Kong Qatar Ukraine Finland Netherlands Bulgaria USSR Taiwan, Province of China
Year
All 1930-1939 1940-1949 1950-1959 1960-1969 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Enter the shadowy world of revenge with powerful films full of suspense, justice, and moral conflict. These intense stories will keep you on edge — and make you question just how far one should go for payback.

