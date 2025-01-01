Menu
Kinoafisha Film lists Mafia Movies

Mafia Movies

In this list, you'll find the most gripping and thrilling gangster and mafia films – from the 1930s and 1960s to the present day.

Charming and terrifying mobsters, femme fatales, crime lords, cunning double agents ready to betray their partners at the first opportunity – this entire aesthetic forms a major layer of world cinema, beloved across generations.

Films about the Russian and Italian mafia, street gang wars in Chicago, drug trafficking, and turf battles in American ghettos – you'll be able to find something for every taste: from Legend, a story of two gangster brothers, to The Godfather, portraying an entire criminal clan.

Mafiosi are more than just a bunch of criminal characters. Originating in Sicily in the nineteenth century, the traditional structure of the criminal community has survived into modern times and spread across much of the world. Mafia films show what laws govern these unique families, how deeply their members are connected, and what awaits those who dare to betray the community.

Top Five Mafia Films

The main difference between the mafia and an ordinary gang is the strict but unwritten code they live by. Members fiercely protect their rights, honour, and territory, never allowing outsiders in without a serious reason. Traditional values come above all else – and woe to anyone who threatens a member of the clan.

American Gangster

 

Frank Lucas used to work as a driver for influential criminal Bumpy Johnson. After his boss dies, he refuses to give up the business and is confident he can build his own criminal empire. He begins importing heroin from Southeast Asia, sticks to a strict code, and knows exactly how to run the operation to take over the market. Step by step, he achieves his goal: earning around a million dollars a day, with his personal code turning him into a star of the underworld.

But one day, narcotics kingpin Lucas catches the attention of Richie Roberts – a principled, incorruptible police officer hated by his colleagues.

Black Mass

 

Whitey Bulger – the brother of a senator and best friend of a federal agent – mastered the art of using his position to his advantage. Gifted with sharp intellect and agility, he ran major criminal operations while also cooperating with the FBI. When Whitey learns that exposure is near and he’s being hunted, he manages to vanish for 16 years, baffling law enforcement.

The Traitor

 

Tommaso Buscetta, once a mafia boss, is hiding out in Brazil with his family as a brutal turf war over the drug trade erupts back in Italy. In the meantime, Toto Riina methodically eliminates rivals in Palermo. Buscetta watches helplessly as Toto murders his loved ones, including his children from previous marriages. Eventually, Brazilian police find him and deport him back to Italy, where death at the hands of gangsters awaits.

Tommaso takes a radical step – he breaks the sacred mafia code and starts cooperating with the authorities to stop the bloodshed and save his own life.

Escobar

 

This film is based on the biography of one of the most notorious criminals of the last century – Colombian political figure and drug lord Pablo Escobar. Born into a humble family – his mother a teacher and his father a farmer – Pablo always longed for wealth and the freedom it would bring. As an adult, he quickly amassed a fortune through drug trafficking with a group of young men, becoming the continent's leading criminal figure.

Miss Bala

 

Gloria Fuentes, a makeup artist from Los Angeles, travels to Mexico to visit her friend Suzu. They go to a nightclub, only to find themselves caught in the chaos of a gang attack. In the panic, Suzu disappears without a trace. Soon, Gloria is approached by Lino, the leader of a criminal group. He promises to help find her friend – if she completes a task. Gloria agrees, especially as it sounds simple: just park a car in the right spot. But this leads to the deaths of three agents in a deadly explosion.

 

Gloria becomes an informant while simultaneously earning the trust of the gang boss and taking on increasingly dangerous missions.

 

All 178
By year
Reset
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
Action, Crime 2025, USA
7.0
Mob Cops
Mob Cops
Crime, Drama 2025, USA
3.0
Absolution
Absolution
Crime, Thriller 2024, USA
5.0
The Roundup: Punishment
The Roundup: Punishment
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, South Korea
7.0
The Clean Up Crew
The Clean Up Crew
Action, Crime, Thriller 2024, Ireland / USA
4.0
Sicilian Letters
Sicilian Letters
Crime, Drama 2024, France / Italy
6.0
Mafia Mamma
Mafia Mamma
Comedy 2023, USA
5.0
The Equalizer 3
The Equalizer 3
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
7.0
Chekago
Chekago
Drama, Crime 2023, Russia
6.0
Black Lotus
Black Lotus
Action, Thriller 2023, Bulgaria / Netherlands / Great Britain
4.0
One Day as a Lion
One Day as a Lion
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, USA
6.0
Trail of Justice
Trail of Justice
Western 2023, USA
4.0
American Metal
American Metal
Action, Crime, Thriller 2023, Canada / USA
7.0
X-Treme Riders
X-Treme Riders
Action, Adventure, Crime 2023, Thailand
7.0
Sons of Summer
Sons of Summer
Action, Crime, Detective 2023, Australia
5.0
Bullet Train
Bullet Train
Action 2022, USA
7.0
The Roundup
The Roundup
Crime 2022, South Korea
7.0
Wrath of Man
Wrath of Man
Crime, Action, Thriller 2021, Great Britain
7.0
The Birthday Cake
The Birthday Cake
Crime, Thriller 2021, USA
5.0
Lansky
Lansky
Biography, Crime, Drama 2021, USA
6.0
Yakuza Princess
Yakuza Princess
Thriller 2021, Brazil
4.0
Capone
Capone
Crime, Drama 2020, USA
4.0
The Gentlemen
The Gentlemen
Action, Crime 2020, USA
8.0
Nightlife
Nightlife
Romantic, Comedy 2020, Germany
5.0
Arkansas
Arkansas
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2020, USA
5.0
The Last Days of American Crime
The Last Days of American Crime
Action, Thriller, Crime 2020, USA
3.0
Paydirt
Paydirt
Action, Crime, Thriller 2020, USA
5.0
Pistolera
Pistolera
Action, Drama 2020, USA
2.0
Calibro 9
Calibro 9
Action, Crime, Thriller 2020, Italy / Belgium
4.0
The Legend of Dog Lady Island
The Legend of Dog Lady Island
Thriller 2020, USA
3.0
Reset
Genre
All Crime Drama Action Thriller Adventure Comedy Western Detective Biography Romantic History Mystery Sci-Fi Horror Animation Family War Musical
Country
All USA Ireland South Korea France Italy Thailand Canada Bulgaria Netherlands Great Britain Russia Australia Brazil Japan Belgium Germany Ukraine China Colombia Spain Argentina Finland Indonesia India Mexico USSR Poland Norway
Year
All 1930-1939 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

From vintage gangster sagas to modern-day crime epics, this collection explores the dramatic, dangerous, and often strangely captivating world of the mafia. Dive into stories of loyalty, betrayal, ruthless ambition, and secret codes that govern entire criminal empires.

