Underground Fighting Films

Underground Fighting Films

A selection of films about no-holds-barred fighting offers an explosive mix of action and unpredictability, where the main characters battle to the very end with absolutely no rules or restrictions. These films are filled with passion and adrenaline, leaving an unforgettable impression and showcasing just how strong and determined the protagonists can be in fights on the edge of the law.

Salvable
Salvable
Crime, Drama 2025, Great Britain
6.0
Monkey Man
Monkey Man
Action, Thriller 2024, USA
7.0
The Last Kumite
The Last Kumite
Action 2024, Germany / USA
4.0
Arlan. Reshayushchiy raund
Arlan. Reshayushchiy raund
Sport 2024, Kazakhstan
0.0
Boy Kills World
Boy Kills World
Action 2023, USA / Germany / South Africa
6.0
Beautiful Disaster
Beautiful Disaster
Comedy, Romantic 2023, USA
6.0
Creed III
Creed III
Drama, Sport 2023, USA
7.0
Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher
Prizefighter: The Life of Jem Belcher
Crime, Drama, Biography 2022, Great Britain
5.0
Mortal Kombat
Mortal Kombat
Action, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2021, USA
6.0
Notorious Nick
Notorious Nick
Drama 2021, USA
6.0
Richard Jewell
Richard Jewell
Drama 2019, USA
7.0
Alita: Battle Angel
Alita: Battle Angel
Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure, Romantic 2018, USA / Canada / Argentina
7.0
Creed II
Creed II
Sport, Drama, Action 2018, USA
7.0
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Kickboxer: Retaliation
Action, Drama 2018, USA
5.0
Donnybrook
Donnybrook
Drama 2018, USA
5.0
Shot Caller
Shot Caller
Thriller, Drama, Crime 2017, USA
7.0
Female Fight Club
Female Fight Club
Drama, Action 2016, USA
4.0
Ares
Ares
Sci-Fi, Drama, Thriller 2016, France
6.0
Southpaw
Southpaw
Sport, Drama 2015, USA
7.0
Creed
Creed
Action, Sport 2015, USA
7.0
Nevalyashka-2
Nevalyashka-2
Sport, Comedy 2014, Russia
3.0
Raze
Raze
Horror, Action 2013, USA
5.0
The Grandmaster
The Grandmaster
Drama, Biography, Action 2012, Hong Kong / China
6.0
Here Comes the Boom
Here Comes the Boom
Action, Comedy 2012, USA
6.0
Dragon Eyes
Dragon Eyes
Action, Crime, Drama 2012, USA
4.0
Real Steel
Real Steel
Drama, Action 2011, USA
7.0
Goon
Goon
Comedy 2011, USA
7.0
Brawler
Brawler
Drama 2011, USA
4.0
The Fighter
The Fighter
Drama 2010, USA
7.0
The Karate Kid
The Karate Kid
Drama, Family, Sport, Action 2010, USA
7.0
Genre
All Crime Drama Action Thriller Sport Comedy Romantic Biography Fantasy Sci-Fi Adventure Horror Family
Country
All Great Britain USA Kazakhstan Germany South Africa Canada Argentina France Russia Hong Kong China Thailand Taiwan, Province of China
Year
All 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Get ready for an adrenaline-charged journey through the world of underground combat. These films will keep you on the edge of your seat, proving that in a fight without rules, only the strongest survive.

