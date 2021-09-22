Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Podelniki
7.3
Podelniki - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Podelniki
7.3

Podelniki

, 2022
Podelniki
Russia / Drama, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Podelniki
7.3
Podelniki - Trailer
Podelniki  Trailer

Cast

Yuriy Borisov
Yuriy Borisov
Pyotr
Ylizaveta Yankovskaya
Ylizaveta Yankovskaya
Nastia
Pavel Derevyanko
Pavel Derevyanko
Vitya
Konstantin Balakirev
Konstantin Balakirev
Sasha
Yaroslav Mogilnikov
Yaroslav Mogilnikov
Yakov Shamshin
Yakov Shamshin
Policeman Oleg
Mikhail Orlov
Mikhail Orlov
Timofeevich
Marina Manych
Marina Manych
Katia
Marina Kleshcheva
Tamara Petrovna
Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Diadia Vasya
Oleg Shapkov
Diadia Borya
Aleksandr Ovchinnikov
Dyadya Vasya
Director Evgeniy Grigorev
Writer Nina Belenitskaya, Evgeniy Grigorev
Composer Ivan Sintsov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 22 September 2021
Release date
14 April 2022 Russia Централ Партнершип 18+
14 April 2022 Kazakhstan 16+
Budget 56,711,591 RUR
Worldwide Gross $295,279
Production «Pervoe Kino» Film Company, START
Also known as
Podelniki, The Riot, Подельники

Film rating

7.3
Rate 16 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films 

Film Trailers

All trailers
Podelniki - Trailer
Podelniki Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Our Review

Or maybe just become snow. &nbsp;
Or maybe just become snow.   Biathlete and master of sports, Petya (Yuri Borisov), together with his wife, Nastya (Elizaveta Yankovskaya), almost a Decembrist, for unknown reasons, returns to the village of Kyn in the Perm Region, where he grew up. The young couple shivers in an old cold "pazik" car. From the window, they see snowy hills and fir trees bent under the weight of frost. However, the poetic beauty of the Taiga's beautiful winter landscapes ends there. Petya comes here not out of romantic motives,…
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Podelniki

Sem par nechistykh
Sem par nechistykh Drama, War, Adventure
2018, Russia
6.0
Your Rock
Your Rock Documentary
2017, Russia
6.0
The Port
The Port Drama
2018, Russia
3.0
Konchitsya leto
Konchitsya leto Drama
2025, Russia
7.0
Captain Volkonogov Escaped
Captain Volkonogov Escaped Thriller, Drama
2021, Russia / Estonia / France
7.0
Mama, I'm Home
Mama, I'm Home Drama
2021, Russia
6.0
Lyubov pod prikrytiem
Lyubov pod prikrytiem Drama
2010, Russia
6.0
Petrov's Flu
Petrov's Flu Drama
2021, Russia / France / Switzerland
6.0
Beanpole
Beanpole Drama
2019, Russia
6.0
Nevod
Nevod Drama
2017, Russia
5.0
Selfi#Selfie
Selfi#Selfie Drama
2017, Russia
6.0
Angels of Revolution
Angels of Revolution Drama
2014, Russia
5.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
Tri bogatyrya. Ni dnya bez podviga 3
2026, Russia, Animation
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Raspakovka
Raspakovka
2026, Russia, Comedy
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Malysh-karatist
Malysh-karatist
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
Letom vsyakoe byvaet. Pobeg iz Skolbora
2026, Russia, Adventure, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Bear Country
Bear Country
2026, USA / Australia, Action, Thriller, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more