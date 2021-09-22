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Biathlete and master of sports, Petya (Yuri Borisov), together with his wife, Nastya (Elizaveta Yankovskaya), almost a Decembrist, for unknown reasons, returns to the village of Kyn in the Perm Region, where he grew up. The young couple shivers in an old cold "pazik" car. From the window, they see snowy hills and fir trees bent under the weight of frost. However, the poetic beauty of the Taiga's beautiful winter landscapes ends there. Petya comes here not out of romantic motives,…

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.