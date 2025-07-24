London, 1846: successful barber, Sweeney Todd, has for years been haunted by the loss of his parents at the hands of a cruel Judge. One fateful night, his path crosses with local baker, Mrs. Lovett, a woman who too has suffered a devastating miscarriage of justice by the same judge and his corrupt associates. Scheming to put a deadly end to the cycle of abuse and exploitation, Todd and Lovett make a pact, and it is her that leads the charge in seeking a bloody revenge, in the most macabre of ways.