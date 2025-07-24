Menu
Russian
Poster of Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
Рейтинги
3.7 IMDb Rating: 3.9
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice

Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice
Synopsis

London, 1846: successful barber, Sweeney Todd, has for years been haunted by the loss of his parents at the hands of a cruel Judge. One fateful night, his path crosses with local baker, Mrs. Lovett, a woman who too has suffered a devastating miscarriage of justice by the same judge and his corrupt associates. Scheming to put a deadly end to the cycle of abuse and exploitation, Todd and Lovett make a pact, and it is her that leads the charge in seeking a bloody revenge, in the most macabre of ways.
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice  trailer in russian
Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 21 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 24 July 2025
24 July 2025 Russia Кинологистика
Worldwide Gross $28,932
Production New Town Films Ltd., Greenway Entertainment
Also known as
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice, Суини Тодд, демон-парикмахер. Возвращение
Director
Steven M. Smith
Steven M. Smith
Cast
Terry Bird
Jo Dyson
Alexander Simkin
Steven Brandon
Lee Brown
Film rating

3.7
Rate 12 votes
3.9 IMDb
Film Reviews
argo-kredit 3 August 2025, 13:00
Фильм с «низким» бюджетом, лучше смотреть другие версии, которых полным полно, а не смотреть это британское гавно!!!
Sweeney Todd: Slice & Dice Trailer in russian
