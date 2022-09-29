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Poster of Couleurs De L'incendie
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Couleurs De L'incendie
6.6

Couleurs De L'incendie

, 2022
Couleurs de l'incendie
France / Drama, History / 18+
Poster of Couleurs De L'incendie
6.6

Synopsis

February 1927. The funeral of Marcel Péricourt, the most powerful banker in Paris. His daughter Madeleine must take the helm of the financial empire of which she is the heiress. But she has a son, Paul, who with an unexpected and tragic gesture will place her on the path to ruin.

Cast

Léa Drucker
Léa Drucker
Madeleine Péricourt
Benoit Poelvoorde
Benoit Poelvoorde
Gustave Joubert
Alice Isaaz
Alice Isaaz
Léonce Picard
Clovis Cornillac
Clovis Cornillac
M. Dupré
Fanny Ardant
Fanny Ardant
Olivier Gourmet
Olivier Gourmet
Charles Péricourt
Jérémy Lopez
André Delcourt
Alban Lenoir
Alban Lenoir
Robert Ferrand
Johan Heldenbergh
Johan Heldenbergh
Major Dietrich
Nils Othenin-Girard
Paul 15 ans
Octave Bossuet
Paul 10 ans
Director Clovis Cornillac
Writer Pierre Lemaitre
Composer Guillaume Roussel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 2 hours 15 minutes
Production year 2022
Online premiere 1 May 2023
World premiere 29 September 2022
Release date
9 November 2022 Belgium
12 May 2023 Bulgaria
18 November 2022 Canada
9 November 2022 France TP
24 November 2022 Serbia
15 December 2023 Spain
6 January 2023 Sweden 11
9 November 2022 Switzerland 12
16 February 2023 Ukraine
Budget €16,370,000
Worldwide Gross $5,563,604
Production Gaumont, La Company, France 2 Cinéma
Also known as
Couleurs de l'incendie, The Colors of Fire, Eldens färger, Los colores del incendio, As Cores do Fogo, Barvy Ohně, Boje Požara, Els colors de l'incendi, Kolory ognia, Tulen värit, Τα χρώματα τής φωτιάς, Горизонт в огне, Імперія у вогні, Цветовете на пожара, 火光之色, 燃燒的玫瑰, 燃烧的玫瑰

Film rating

6.6
Rate 11 votes
6.6 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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