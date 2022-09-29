February 1927. The funeral of Marcel Péricourt, the most powerful banker in Paris. His daughter Madeleine must take the helm of the financial empire of which she is the heiress. But she has a son, Paul, who with an unexpected and tragic gesture will place her on the path to ruin.
Couleurs de l'incendie, The Colors of Fire, Eldens färger, Los colores del incendio, As Cores do Fogo, Barvy Ohně, Boje Požara, Els colors de l'incendi, Kolory ognia, Tulen värit, Τα χρώματα τής φωτιάς, Горизонт в огне, Імперія у вогні, Цветовете на пожара, 火光之色, 燃燒的玫瑰, 燃烧的玫瑰
Film rating
6.6
Rate11 votes
6.6IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.