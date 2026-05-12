Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of The Punisher Special Presentation
7.3
The Punisher Special Presentation - Clip
Kinoafisha Films The Punisher Special Presentation
7.3

The Punisher Special Presentation

, 2026
The Punisher Special Presentation
USA / Action, Adventure, Crime, Drama, Thriller
Trailers
Going 11
Not going 1
Poster of The Punisher Special Presentation
7.3
Going 11
Not going 1
The Punisher Special Presentation - Clip
The Punisher Special Presentation  Clip

Synopsis

A special presentation set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+. Plot TBA.

Cast

Jon Bernthal
Jon Bernthal
Frank Castle
Tom Johnson
Tom Johnson
Homeless man
Chelsea Brea
Chelsea Brea
Dominick Mancino
Dominick Mancino
Benny Gnucci
Evelyn O. Vaccaro
Evelyn O. Vaccaro
Isaiahs Mother
Jamal Lloyd Johnson
Jamal Lloyd Johnson
Barry
Jason R. Moore
Jason R. Moore
Curtis Hoyle
Judith Light
Judith Light
Ma
Mila Jaimes
Mila Jaimes
Charli
Deborah Ann Woll
Deborah Ann Woll
Karen Page
Kelli Barrett
Maria Castle
Nick Koumalatsos
Nick Koumalatsos
Nick
Director Reinaldo Marcus Green
Writer Jon Bernthal, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Reinaldo Marcus Green, Gerry Conway, John Romita Sr.
Composer Kris Bowers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 60 minutes
Production year 2026
Online premiere 12 May 2026
World premiere 12 May 2026
Production Marvel Television, Marvel Studios
Also known as
The Punisher: One Last Kill, A Marvel Television Special Presentation: The Punisher: One Last Kill, Marvel Television przedstawia - Punisher: Ostatnie starcie, O Justiceiro: Uma Última Morte, Punisher: One Shot Special, Punisher: Ostatnie starcie, Punisher: Posledné zúčtovanie, Punisher: Poslední zúčtování, The Punisher: Az utolsó célpont, The Punisher: O ultimă lovitură, Una presentación especial de Marvel Television: The Punisher: La última muerte, Каратель: Останнє вбивство, Каратель: Последнее убийство, Панишер: Последње убиство, 制裁者：最後一擊, A Marvel Television Special Presentation - The Punisher: One Last Kill, 마블 텔레비전 스페셜 프레젠테이션: 퍼니셔 원 라스트 킬, マーベル・テレビジョン スペシャル・プレゼンテーション：パニッシャー：ワン・ラスト・キル

Film rating

7.3
Rate 17 votes
7 IMDb
Write review
Updated 31 May 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Punisher Special Presentation - Clip
The Punisher Special Presentation Clip
The Punisher Special Presentation - Trailer
The Punisher Special Presentation Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Frank Castle [reciting his former oath] I realize that it is my choice and my choice alone to be a Reconnaissance Marine. I accept all challenges involved with this profession. Forever shall I strive to maintain the tremendous reputation of those who went before me. Exceeding beyond limitations, set down by others... shall be my goal. - Sacrificing personal comforts. Dedicating myself to the completion of the reconnaissance mission shall be my life. Physical fitness, mental attitude, high ethics. The title "Recon Marine" is my honor. I shall never quit. To quit, to surrender is to fail.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more