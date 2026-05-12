Frank Castle [reciting his former oath] I realize that it is my choice and my choice alone to be a Reconnaissance Marine. I accept all challenges involved with this profession. Forever shall I strive to maintain the tremendous reputation of those who went before me. Exceeding beyond limitations, set down by others... shall be my goal. - Sacrificing personal comforts. Dedicating myself to the completion of the reconnaissance mission shall be my life. Physical fitness, mental attitude, high ethics. The title "Recon Marine" is my honor. I shall never quit. To quit, to surrender is to fail.