Barron's Cove
Poster of Barron's Cove
IMDb Rating: 6
Barron's Cove

Barron's Cove

Barron's Cove
Synopsis

When his young son is viciously murdered by a classmate, a grieving father with a history of violence kidnaps the child responsible, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by a powerful politician -- the father of the kidnapped boy.
Barron's Cove - trailer
Barron's Cove trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2024
World premiere 14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025 Russia
14 August 2025 Kazakhstan
14 August 2025 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $36,018
Production SSS Entertainment, Mandalay Pictures, Post Film
Also known as
Barron's Cove, Бухта Бэррона
Director
Evan Ari Kelman
Cast
Tramell Tillman
Tramell Tillman
Brittany Snow
Brittany Snow
Garrett Hedlund
Garrett Hedlund
Stephen Lang
Stephen Lang
Hamish Linklater
Hamish Linklater
Films About Revenge
Kidnapping Movies

7.0
Barron's Cove - trailer
Barron's Cove Trailer
Barron's Cove - trailer in russian
Barron's Cove Trailer in russian
