Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
7.0
IMDb Rating: 6
Rate
2 posters
Going
8
Not going
3
Kinoafisha
Films
Barron's Cove
Barron's Cove
Barron's Cove
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Crime
Drama
Thriller
Going
8
Not going
3
Synopsis
When his young son is viciously murdered by a classmate, a grieving father with a history of violence kidnaps the child responsible, igniting a frenzied manhunt fueled by a powerful politician -- the father of the kidnapped boy.
Expand
Barron's Cove
trailer
trailer
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2024
World premiere
14 August 2025
Release date
14 August 2025
Russia
Парадиз
14 August 2025
Kazakhstan
18+
14 August 2025
Uzbekistan
18+
Worldwide Gross
$36,018
Production
SSS Entertainment, Mandalay Pictures, Post Film
Also known as
Barron's Cove, Бухта Бэррона
Director
Evan Ari Kelman
Cast
Tramell Tillman
Brittany Snow
Garrett Hedlund
Stephen Lang
Hamish Linklater
Cast and Crew
Film in
Collections
Films About Revenge
Kidnapping Movies
Film rating
7.0
Rate
12
votes
6
IMDb
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Barron's Cove
Trailer
0
0
Barron's Cove
Trailer in russian
1
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree