Adventure cinema is a very broad concept. Heroes can go on a quest both to a neighboring country and to a galaxy far, far away. The goals also vary greatly: for someone to save a beautiful princess, and for someone to protect the planet (and along the way, the Universe) from destruction by a Mad Titan. In general, adventures are different from adventures.

The immersion into new fantastic worlds, the difficult challenges facing the main characters on their way to their goal — everything in such a movie inspires and surprises. It can send viewers to the center of the Earth, and throw them into the jungle or to the bottom of the ocean, and send them on a leisurely walk through the subconscious. The fantasy of the creators of the adventure film is unlimited, and the scope for creativity and all kinds of antics is huge. Films about surreal places are especially good because graphic artists can create whatever they want in them.

The Legend of Ochi
The Legend of Ochi
Adventure 2025, USA
5.0
Fountain of Youth
Fountain of Youth
Detective 2025, Great Britain / USA
5.0
Guest from the Future
Guest from the Future
Adventure, Family, Sci-Fi 2024, Russia
7.0
Bookworm
Bookworm
Comedy 2024, USA
6.0
Sound of Youth
Sound of Youth
Comedy 2024, Russia
7.0
Obe dve
Obe dve
Comedy 2024, Russia
5.0
Bar MoskvaChiki
Bar MoskvaChiki
Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v Moskve
Manyunya. Priklyucheniya v Moskve
Comedy 2024, Russia
6.0
7 dney, 7 nochey
7 dney, 7 nochey
Family, Comedy 2024, Russia
7.0
Cat and Dog
Cat and Dog
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2024, France
6.0
Bratya
Bratya
Comedy 2024, Russia
4.0
Zateryannye
Zateryannye
Comedy, Drama 2024, Russia
7.0
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Action, Adventure 2023, USA
7.0
The Bremen Town Musicians
The Bremen Town Musicians
Adventure, Comedy, Family 2023, Russia
6.0
The Three Musketeers: Milady
The Three Musketeers: Milady
Adventure, Action, History 2023, France
6.0
Ezra
Ezra
Comedy 2023, USA
6.0
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
The Unlikely Pilgramage of Harold Fry
Drama 2023, Great Britain
7.0
Thabo and the Rhino Case
Thabo and the Rhino Case
Family 2023, Germany
6.0
Four's a Crowd
Four's a Crowd
Adventure, Comedy 2022, Spain
6.0
Xi you zhi shuang sheng zhan shen
Xi you zhi shuang sheng zhan shen
Action, Fantasy 2021, China
6.0
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker
Sci-Fi, Action 2019, USA
6.0
Aladdin
Aladdin
Adventure, Musical 2019, USA
7.0
Amundsen
Amundsen
Drama, Biography, Adventure 2019, Norway
6.0
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle
The Ash Lad: In Search of the Golden Castle
Fantasy 2019, Norway
6.0
The Brand New Adventures of Aladdin
The Brand New Adventures of Aladdin
Comedy, Family 2019, France
4.0
Princess Emmy
Princess Emmy
Animation 2019, Belgium / Great Britain / Germany
5.0
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet
The Adventures of Jurassic Pet
Adventure, Family 2019, USA
4.0
The Peanut Butter Falcon
The Peanut Butter Falcon
Adventure 2019, USA
7.0
Kingdom
Kingdom
Drama, Action, War, History 2019, Japan
6.0
Bernie the Dolphin 2
Bernie the Dolphin 2
Comedy, Action, Family 2019, Canada
5.0
No matter where the journey leads — across continents or through dreams — this adventure film selection promises unforgettable emotions and thrilling discoveries.

