Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Yaga na nashu golovu
Poster of Yaga na nashu golovu
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going 13
Not going 7
Kinoafisha Films Yaga na nashu golovu

Yaga na nashu golovu

Yaga na nashu golovu
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Going 13
Not going 7
Yaga na nashu golovu - trailer
Yaga na nashu golovu  trailer
Country Russia
Production year 2025
World premiere 13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025 Russia НМГ Кинопрокат
Production Studiya +1
Also known as
Yaga na nashu golovu, Яга на нашу голову
Director
Aleksandr Voytinskiy
Aleksandr Voytinskiy
Cast
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Denis Prytkov
Denis Prytkov
Veronika Timofeeva
Veronika Timofeeva
Aleksandr Samusev
Cast and Crew

Film rating

0.0
Rate 1 vote
Write review
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Yaga na nashu golovu - trailer
Yaga na nashu golovu Trailer
Yaga na nashu golovu - teaser
Yaga na nashu golovu Teaser
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more