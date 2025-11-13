Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Рейтинги
few votes
Rate
2 posters
Going
13
Not going
7
Kinoafisha
Films
Yaga na nashu golovu
Yaga na nashu golovu
Yaga na nashu golovu
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Family
Fantasy
Going
13
Not going
7
Yaga na nashu golovu
trailer
trailer
Country
Russia
Production year
2025
World premiere
13 November 2025
Release date
13 November 2025
Russia
НМГ Кинопрокат
Production
Studiya +1
Also known as
Yaga na nashu golovu, Яга на нашу голову
Director
Aleksandr Voytinskiy
Cast
Svetlana Khodchenkova
Yuriy Kolokolnikov
Denis Prytkov
Veronika Timofeeva
Aleksandr Samusev
Cast and Crew
Film rating
0.0
Rate
1
vote
Write review
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Film Trailers
All trailers
Yaga na nashu golovu
Trailer
0
0
Yaga na nashu golovu
Teaser
0
0
Все трейлеры
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
Moment istiny
2025, Russia, Drama, History, War
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree