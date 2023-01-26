Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
6.3
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
6.3

Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film

, 2023
Harold and the Purple Crayon
USA / Animation, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film
6.3
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film - Trailer
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film  Trailer

Synopsis

Inside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life - and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends’ creativity to save both the real world and his own.

Cast

Zachary Levi
Zachary Levi
Harold
Zooey Deschanel
Zooey Deschanel
Terry
Lil Rel Howery
Lil Rel Howery
Moose
Tanya Reynolds
Tanya Reynolds
Porcupine
Camille Guaty
Junior Detective Silva
Benjamin Bottani
Mel
Jemaine Clement
Jemaine Clement
Gary
Alfred Molina
Alfred Molina
Narrator
Pete Gardner
Detective Love
Ravi Patel
Ravi Patel
Prasad
Director Carlos Saldanha
Writer David Guion, Michael Handelman, Crockett Johnson
Composer Batu Sener
Cast and Crew

Animated film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 1 August 2024
World premiere 26 January 2023
Release date
10 August 2024 Russia
2 August 2024 American Samoa
1 August 2024 Argentina ATP
12 September 2024 Australia PG
2 August 2024 Azerbaijan
26 January 2023 Brazil
2 August 2024 Bulgaria
1 August 2024 Chile TE
29 June 2023 Czechia
2 August 2024 Estonia
27 January 2023 France
1 August 2024 Georgia PG
23 February 2023 Germany
2 August 2024 Great Britain U
23 August 2024 Indonesia
2 August 2024 Ireland G
11 July 2024 Israel
12 September 2024 Italy
1 August 2024 Kazakhstan 12+
2 August 2024 Kyrgyzstan
2 August 2024 Lithuania
1 August 2024 Mexico A
2 August 2024 Moldova
16 October 2024 Netherlands
26 September 2024 New Zealand PG
11 October 2024 Poland
29 June 2023 Puerto Rico
1 August 2024 Qatar
2 August 2024 Romania o.A.
8 August 2024 Singapore
1 August 2024 Slovakia 7
2 August 2024 South Africa
27 January 2023 Spain
2 August 2024 Tajikistan
2 August 2024 Turkey
1 August 2024 UAE 18TC
27 January 2023 USA
1 August 2024 Ukraine
2 August 2024 Uzbekistan
2 August 2024 Viet Nam
1 August 2024 Virgin Islands (U.S.) PG
MPAA PG
Budget $40,000,000
Worldwide Gross $32,227,855
Production Columbia Pictures, Davis Entertainment, TSG Entertainment
Also known as
Harold and the Purple Crayon, Harold y su crayón mágico, Harold e o Lápis Mágico, Гарольд и волшебный мелок, 'Ipparon Ha'Kessem, Harald och den magiska kritan, Harald og den magiske blyant, Harold a kouzelná pastelka, Harold en het magische paarse krijtje, Harold és a varázsceruza, Harold et le Crayon Magique, Harold et le crayon violet, Harold i magiczna kredka, Harold ja võlukriit, Harold și creionul fermecat, Harold und die Zauberkreide, Harold và Cây Bút Phép Thuật, Harold ve Mor Tebeşir, Harold y el lápiz mágico, Haroldas ir magiškoji kreidelė, Het magische krijtje, Il magico mondo di Harold, Гарольд і магічний олівець, 蠟筆小哈, 阿羅有枝彩色筆, Harold és a lila varázskréta, Harold i ljubičasta bojica, 哈罗德和紫色蜡笔

Cartoon rating

6.3
Rate 14 votes
5.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
Best Animated Films 
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film - Trailer
Untitled Harold and the Purple Crayon film Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Narrator [his note to Harold] Dear Harold. One day you might wanna know why I made you. In the beginning, you were just a boy with a purple crayon and a blank page. I wanted to show folks that with a little imagination, you can make your life whatever you want it to be. I wanted you to inspire people to live their lives that way too. We only have so much time in this world, but we leave our mark in the lives we change, and I know you, Harold, will keep inspiring our world, one person at a time. Because life isn't something that just happens to you. It's something you create. The trick is in the imagining.
Showtimes Currently, the animated film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Moonzy the Movie
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moana
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
Sacrifice
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
Almaz «Serdce Persii»
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family, Adventure, Crime
Hive
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more