Narrator [his note to Harold] Dear Harold. One day you might wanna know why I made you. In the beginning, you were just a boy with a purple crayon and a blank page. I wanted to show folks that with a little imagination, you can make your life whatever you want it to be. I wanted you to inspire people to live their lives that way too. We only have so much time in this world, but we leave our mark in the lives we change, and I know you, Harold, will keep inspiring our world, one person at a time. Because life isn't something that just happens to you. It's something you create. The trick is in the imagining.