Inside of his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, Harold finds he has a lot to learn about real life - and that his trusty purple crayon may set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible. When the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of Harold and his friends’ creativity to save both the real world and his own.
|10 August 2024
|Russia
|2 August 2024
|American Samoa
|1 August 2024
|Argentina
|ATP
|12 September 2024
|Australia
|PG
|2 August 2024
|Azerbaijan
|26 January 2023
|Brazil
|2 August 2024
|Bulgaria
|1 August 2024
|Chile
|TE
|29 June 2023
|Czechia
|2 August 2024
|Estonia
|27 January 2023
|France
|1 August 2024
|Georgia
|PG
|23 February 2023
|Germany
|2 August 2024
|Great Britain
|U
|23 August 2024
|Indonesia
|2 August 2024
|Ireland
|G
|11 July 2024
|Israel
|12 September 2024
|Italy
|1 August 2024
|Kazakhstan
|12+
|2 August 2024
|Kyrgyzstan
|2 August 2024
|Lithuania
|1 August 2024
|Mexico
|A
|2 August 2024
|Moldova
|16 October 2024
|Netherlands
|26 September 2024
|New Zealand
|PG
|11 October 2024
|Poland
|29 June 2023
|Puerto Rico
|1 August 2024
|Qatar
|2 August 2024
|Romania
|o.A.
|8 August 2024
|Singapore
|1 August 2024
|Slovakia
|7
|2 August 2024
|South Africa
|27 January 2023
|Spain
|2 August 2024
|Tajikistan
|2 August 2024
|Turkey
|1 August 2024
|UAE
|18TC
|27 January 2023
|USA
|1 August 2024
|Ukraine
|2 August 2024
|Uzbekistan
|2 August 2024
|Viet Nam
|1 August 2024
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|PG