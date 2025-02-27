|6 March 2025
|Russia
|Вольга
|27 February 2025
|Australia
|6 March 2025
|Austria
|6 March 2025
|Azerbaijan
|18+
|10 April 2025
|Brazil
|4 April 2025
|Bulgaria
|10 April 2025
|Chile
|14
|15 May 2025
|Colombia
|27 March 2025
|Croatia
|27 February 2025
|Czechia
|10 April 2025
|Dominican Republic
|5 March 2025
|France
|6 March 2025
|Germany
|14 March 2025
|Great Britain
|6 March 2025
|Greece
|K18
|17 April 2025
|Guatemala
|20 March 2025
|Hong Kong
|8 May 2025
|Hungary
|16
|13 March 2025
|Iceland
|Unrated
|7 March 2025
|Indonesia
|14 March 2025
|Ireland
|15A
|13 March 2025
|Israel
|25 September 2025
|Italy
|1 January 2026
|Japan
|G
|6 March 2025
|Kazakhstan
|18+
|6 March 2025
|Kyrgyzstan
|16+
|28 February 2025
|Latvia
|N12
|28 February 2025
|Lithuania
|N
|20 March 2025
|Macao
|C
|7 March 2025
|Malaysia
|10 April 2025
|Mexico
|6 March 2025
|Moldova
|N 16
|1 April 2025
|New Zealand
|M
|3 April 2025
|Panama
|10 April 2025
|Peru
|6 March 2025
|Puerto Rico
|R
|10 July 2025
|Qatar
|27 March 2025
|Serbia
|o.A.
|20 March 2025
|Singapore
|NC16
|13 March 2025
|Slovakia
|15
|14 March 2025
|South Africa
|19 November 2025
|South Korea
|25 April 2025
|Spain
|6 March 2025
|Switzerland
|7 August 2025
|Thailand
|25 April 2025
|Turkey
|10 July 2025
|UAE
|18TC
|7 March 2025
|USA
|R
|13 March 2025
|Ukraine
|7 March 2025
|United States Minor Outlying Islands
|6 March 2025
|Uzbekistan
|18+
George R.R. Martin intended the original short story "In the lost lands" to be the first in a series of tales centred on Gray Alys, which he planned to collect and publish as a single volume, much like his Tuf Voyaging. For various reasons he never got round to completing any further stories, but should the film adaptation prove successful he has said he would write a new short story to serve as the basis for a sequel.