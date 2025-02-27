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Poster of In the Lost Lands
5.7
In the Lost Lands - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films In the Lost Lands
5.7

In the Lost Lands

, 2025
In the Lost Lands
USA / Action, Adventure, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Going 76
Not going 7
Poster of In the Lost Lands
5.7
Going 76
Not going 7
In the Lost Lands - Trailer
In the Lost Lands  Trailer

Synopsis

A queen, desperate to obtain the gift of shape-shifting, makes a daring play: she hires the sorceress Gray Alys, a woman as feared as she is powerful. Sent to the ghostly wilderness of the Lost Lands, Alys and her guide, the drifter Boyce, must outwit and outfight man and demon in a fable that explores the nature of good and evil, debt and fulfillment, love and loss.

Cast

Milla Jovovich
Milla Jovovich
Gray Alys
Dave Bautista
Dave Bautista
Boyce
Arly Jover
Arly Jover
The Enforcer
Fraser James
The Patriarch
Ian Hanmore
Ian Hanmore
Amara Okereke
The Queen
Simon Lööf
Jerais
Deirdre Mullins
Mara
Sebastian Stankiewicz
Sebastian Stankiewicz
Ross
Tue Lunding
The Hammer
Jacek Dzisiewicz
The Overlord
Director Paul W.S. Anderson
Writer Paul W.S. Anderson, Constantin Werner, George Raymond Richard Martin
Composer Paul Haslinger
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 8 April 2025
World premiere 27 February 2025
Release date
6 March 2025 Russia Вольга
27 February 2025 Australia
6 March 2025 Austria
6 March 2025 Azerbaijan 18+
10 April 2025 Brazil
4 April 2025 Bulgaria
10 April 2025 Chile 14
15 May 2025 Colombia
27 March 2025 Croatia
27 February 2025 Czechia
10 April 2025 Dominican Republic
5 March 2025 France
6 March 2025 Germany
14 March 2025 Great Britain
6 March 2025 Greece K18
17 April 2025 Guatemala
20 March 2025 Hong Kong
8 May 2025 Hungary 16
13 March 2025 Iceland Unrated
7 March 2025 Indonesia
14 March 2025 Ireland 15A
13 March 2025 Israel
25 September 2025 Italy
1 January 2026 Japan G
6 March 2025 Kazakhstan 18+
6 March 2025 Kyrgyzstan 16+
28 February 2025 Latvia N12
28 February 2025 Lithuania N
20 March 2025 Macao C
7 March 2025 Malaysia
10 April 2025 Mexico
6 March 2025 Moldova N 16
1 April 2025 New Zealand M
3 April 2025 Panama
10 April 2025 Peru
6 March 2025 Puerto Rico R
10 July 2025 Qatar
27 March 2025 Serbia o.A.
20 March 2025 Singapore NC16
13 March 2025 Slovakia 15
14 March 2025 South Africa
19 November 2025 South Korea
25 April 2025 Spain
6 March 2025 Switzerland
7 August 2025 Thailand
25 April 2025 Turkey
10 July 2025 UAE 18TC
7 March 2025 USA R
13 March 2025 Ukraine
7 March 2025 United States Minor Outlying Islands
6 March 2025 Uzbekistan 18+
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $6,531,841
Production Constantin Film, Dream Bros. Entertainment, Rusalka Film
Also known as
In the Lost Lands, Tierras perdidas, Nas Terras Perdidas, A Kárhozott Vidék, Čarodejnica a lovec, Čarodějnice a lovec, Dans les contrées perdues, Kadunud maadel, Kayıp Dünya, Na zaginionych ziemiach, Prarastose žemėse, В потерянных землях, У загублених землях, ロストランズ　闇を狩る者, 魔域女巫, في الأراضي المفقودة, 在失落之地

Film rating

5.7
Rate 42 votes
4.7 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3493 In the Action genre  772 In the Adventure genre  658 In the Fantasy genre  251 In films of USA  2056 In films of 2025  178
Updated 31 March 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
In the Lost Lands - Trailer
In the Lost Lands Trailer
In the Lost Lands - Dubbed trailer
In the Lost Lands Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

George R.R. Martin intended the original short story "In the lost lands" to be the first in a series of tales centred on Gray Alys, which he planned to collect and publish as a single volume, much like his Tuf Voyaging. For various reasons he never got round to completing any further stories, but should the film adaptation prove successful he has said he would write a new short story to serve as the basis for a sequel.

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