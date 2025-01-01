The fairy tales we’ve known since childhood can turn out to be far less kind when seen from a darker angle. This collection features horror films based on classic tales, where familiar stories become chilling and nightmarish. If you enjoy unexpected twists on well-known plots and an eerie atmosphere, these horror adaptations are a must-watch.

What awaits you?

👁‍🗨 Dark reimaginings of famous fairy tales, filled with terror and secrets.

🔪 Creepy monsters and maniacs hiding behind familiar characters.

🌲 Mystical forests and sinister castles, where good doesn’t always win.

🩸 Fear, blood, and shocking twists that will change how you see fairy tales forever.