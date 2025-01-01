Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Film lists Horror Films Based on Fairy Tales

Horror Films Based on Fairy Tales

The fairy tales we’ve known since childhood can turn out to be far less kind when seen from a darker angle. This collection features horror films based on classic tales, where familiar stories become chilling and nightmarish. If you enjoy unexpected twists on well-known plots and an eerie atmosphere, these horror adaptations are a must-watch.

What awaits you?

👁‍🗨 Dark reimaginings of famous fairy tales, filled with terror and secrets.

🔪 Creepy monsters and maniacs hiding behind familiar characters.

🌲 Mystical forests and sinister castles, where good doesn’t always win.

🩸 Fear, blood, and shocking twists that will change how you see fairy tales forever.

All 24
By year
Reset
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Peter Pan's Neverland Nightmare
Horror 2025, Great Britain
5.0
Screamboat
Screamboat
Comedy, Horror 2025, USA
5.0
The Ugly Stepsister
The Ugly Stepsister
Comedy, Drama, Horror 2025, Denmark / Norway / Poland / Sweden
7.0
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Popeye: The Slayer Man
Horror 2025, USA
3.0
Piglet's Return
Piglet's Return
Horror 2025, Great Britain
2.0
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey 2
Horror 2024, Great Britain
5.0
Cinderella's Revenge
Cinderella's Revenge
Horror 2024, USA
5.0
Bambi: The Reckoning
Bambi: The Reckoning
Horror, Thriller 2024, Great Britain
7.0
Cinderella's Curse
Cinderella's Curse
Horror 2023, Great Britain
5.0
Alice in Terrorland
Alice in Terrorland
Horror 2023, Great Britain
3.0
The Little Mermaid
The Little Mermaid
Horror 2023, USA
4.0
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Winnie-The-Pooh: Blood and Honey
Horror 2022, USA
4.0
The Mean One
The Mean One
Horror 2022, USA
5.0
Gretel and Hansel
Gretel and Hansel
Horror, Fantasy, Thriller 2019, USA
5.0
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty
Fantasy, Thriller, Detective 2016, USA
4.0
The Witch
The Witch
Horror, Detective 2015, USA / Great Britain / Canada / Brazil
6.0
Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast
Romantic, Fantasy, Thriller 2014, France
6.0
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters
Comedy, Action, Horror 2012, USA / Germany
6.0
Red Riding Hood
Red Riding Hood
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy 2011, USA
6.0
Pan's Labyrinth
Pan's Labyrinth
Drama, Fairy Tale, Horror, Thriller 2006, Mexico / Spain / USA
7.0
The Brothers Grimm
The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
6.0
Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Snow White: A Tale of Terror
Horror, Fantasy 1997, USA
6.0
Freeway
Freeway
Comedy, Thriller, Crime, Drama 1996, USA
6.0
The Company of Wolves
The Company of Wolves
Drama, Fantasy, Horror 1984, Great Britain
6.0
Reset
Genre
All Horror Comedy Drama Thriller Fantasy Detective Romantic Action Fairy Tale Adventure Sci-Fi Crime
Country
All Great Britain USA Denmark Norway Poland Sweden Canada Brazil France Germany Mexico Spain Czechia
Year
All 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

Think you know your favourite fairy tales? These horror films turn childhood stories into twisted nightmares full of shadows, suspense, and dark surprises. Perfect for fans of the eerie and unexpected.

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more