Fantasy Mystery Films

In the world of mystical fantasy, its own rules apply. The main characters have to deal with a series of strange and frightening events that change their perception of the familiar structure of the universe. The screenwriters of these films are convinced that nightmares are real. And one day, they might come into everyone's life.

Five Best Mystical Fantasy Films

The primary goal of these films is to make the audience feel scared and experience true danger. The main characters realize that any nightmare can become a reality, even if they never believed in them. The only question is whether they will be able to cope with the terrifying events and not go insane in the process.

Wildling

The main character spent most of her life locked in an attic. Anna was raised by a man who called himself her father. He constantly frightened her with stories about horrible monsters that devour little children. The man gave her injections in an attempt to cure an unknown disease. But when the girl grew up, her captivity became known. Sheriff Ellen freed her and took her into her family so she could start a new life.

However, soon Anna will begin to realize that her nightmares are quite real and that she wasn't locked away for nothing all these years.

The Vampire

This thrilling Russian film with elements of fantasy tells the story of a professional monster hunter, whose name remains unknown. He goes to a small town, where vampires are gradually taking over the power. Not long ago, the local crime bosses fought for control of the city, but now they hide in their homes, fearing encounters with the bloodsuckers. The main Vampire, who leads the others, is interested in the daughter of a criminal authority. The unnamed hunter must find the one who is sowing chaos and madness.

 

But during these searches, he risks confronting his own hidden fears.

Don't Leave Home

The action of the film takes the viewers to the mid-80s of the last century. In a small Irish town, an 8-year-old girl mysteriously disappears, and her portrait is painted by a local priest. Thirty years pass before this story catches the interest of a diorama creator. Her art is based on real cases of people disappearing. Melanie receives an invitation to visit Burke – the same reverend who once painted the portrait of the missing child.

For many years, he has kept his secret – at the very moment the girl disappeared, her image vanished from the portrait as well.

The Witch

The film is based on Nikolai Gogol's novella "Viy," but the creators of the film moved the action to the modern world. The protagonist of the story is a journalist named Ivan, who enjoys good alcohol and fun entertainment. When his boss sends him to a provincial town, he meets the task with little enthusiasm. A series of strange events occur in the town, which Ivan must investigate. During his trip, he finds himself on an old road that leads him to an abandoned house. There, he meets a beautiful woman, who reciprocates his feelings.

However, the hero has yet to realize what a nightmare this encounter will turn out to be for him.

Daybreakers

The film takes place in an alternative future world, where most people have turned into vampires. A virus has permanently changed humanity, forcing night creatures to shun daylight. The battle of the last surviving humans has been going on for over 10 years, and they are striving to restore the world to its original state. The solution has already been found, as one of the vampires managed to turn back into a human. A hematologist named Edward learns about this by accident and decides to help the remnants of the human race.

However, those who lead the new society are not interested in returning to the old ways.

The Legend of Ochi
The Legend of Ochi
Adventure 2025, USA
5.0
The Gorge
The Gorge
Action, Romantic 2025, USA
7.0
Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force
Creation of the Gods II: Demon Force
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2025, China
6.0
Holy Night: Demon Hunters
Holy Night: Demon Hunters
Action, Fantasy, Horror 2025, South Korea
5.0
The Crow
The Crow
Fantasy, Action, Crime, Drama, Thriller 2024, USA / Great Britain / France
6.0
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice Beetlejuice
Comedy, Fantasy, Horror 2024, USA
7.0
Warchief
Warchief
Fantasy 2024, Great Britain
3.0
Woodwalkers
Woodwalkers
Family, Fantasy 2024, Austria / Germany / Italy
6.0
Fear the Invisible Man
Fear the Invisible Man
Thriller 2023, Great Britain
4.0
The Last Voyage of Demeter
The Last Voyage of Demeter
Horror, Fantasy, Mystery 2023, India / USA
6.0
The Mortuary Collection
The Mortuary Collection
Horror 2019, USA
6.0
Wildling
Wildling
Horror, Fantasy 2018, USA
5.0
Don’t Leave Home
Don’t Leave Home
Horror, Thriller, Detective 2018, USA
5.0
The Shack
The Shack
Drama 2017, USA
6.0
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Fantasy, Adventure 2016, USA
7.0
Ghouls
Ghouls
Mystery, Thriller 2016, Russia
5.0
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty
The Curse of Sleeping Beauty
Fantasy, Thriller, Detective 2016, USA
4.0
The Last Witch Hunter
The Last Witch Hunter
Fantasy, Action, Adventure 2015, USA
6.0
Horns
Horns
Horror, Fantasy, Drama, Thriller 2013, USA
6.0
The Woman in Black
The Woman in Black
Thriller, Horror, Drama 2012, Great Britain
6.0
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter
Horror, Thriller 2012, USA
6.0
Snow White and the Huntsman
Snow White and the Huntsman
Fairy Tale, Adventure, Action 2012, USA
6.0
Red Riding Hood
Red Riding Hood
Drama, Thriller, Fantasy 2011, USA
6.0
The Devil's Flower
The Devil's Flower
Romantic, Mystery 2010, Russia
2.0
Daybreakers
Daybreakers
Horror, Thriller, Drama, Action 2010, Australia / USA
6.0
Jonah Hex
Jonah Hex
Action, Drama, Western, Thriller 2010, USA
6.0
We Are the Night
We Are the Night
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Drama 2010, Germany
7.0
The Warrior's Way
The Warrior's Way
Action, Adventure 2009, South Korea / New Zealand
6.0
The Fall
The Fall
Drama, Adventure, Fantasy 2006, USA
7.0
The Brothers Grimm
The Brothers Grimm
Thriller, Horror, Comedy, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2005, USA / Great Britain / Czechia
6.0
Show more
