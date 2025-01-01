In the world of mystical fantasy, its own rules apply. The main characters have to deal with a series of strange and frightening events that change their perception of the familiar structure of the universe. The screenwriters of these films are convinced that nightmares are real. And one day, they might come into everyone's life.

Five Best Mystical Fantasy Films

The primary goal of these films is to make the audience feel scared and experience true danger. The main characters realize that any nightmare can become a reality, even if they never believed in them. The only question is whether they will be able to cope with the terrifying events and not go insane in the process.

Wildling

The main character spent most of her life locked in an attic. Anna was raised by a man who called himself her father. He constantly frightened her with stories about horrible monsters that devour little children. The man gave her injections in an attempt to cure an unknown disease. But when the girl grew up, her captivity became known. Sheriff Ellen freed her and took her into her family so she could start a new life.

However, soon Anna will begin to realize that her nightmares are quite real and that she wasn't locked away for nothing all these years.

The Vampire

This thrilling Russian film with elements of fantasy tells the story of a professional monster hunter, whose name remains unknown. He goes to a small town, where vampires are gradually taking over the power. Not long ago, the local crime bosses fought for control of the city, but now they hide in their homes, fearing encounters with the bloodsuckers. The main Vampire, who leads the others, is interested in the daughter of a criminal authority. The unnamed hunter must find the one who is sowing chaos and madness.

But during these searches, he risks confronting his own hidden fears.

Don't Leave Home

The action of the film takes the viewers to the mid-80s of the last century. In a small Irish town, an 8-year-old girl mysteriously disappears, and her portrait is painted by a local priest. Thirty years pass before this story catches the interest of a diorama creator. Her art is based on real cases of people disappearing. Melanie receives an invitation to visit Burke – the same reverend who once painted the portrait of the missing child.

For many years, he has kept his secret – at the very moment the girl disappeared, her image vanished from the portrait as well.

The Witch

The film is based on Nikolai Gogol's novella "Viy," but the creators of the film moved the action to the modern world. The protagonist of the story is a journalist named Ivan, who enjoys good alcohol and fun entertainment. When his boss sends him to a provincial town, he meets the task with little enthusiasm. A series of strange events occur in the town, which Ivan must investigate. During his trip, he finds himself on an old road that leads him to an abandoned house. There, he meets a beautiful woman, who reciprocates his feelings.

However, the hero has yet to realize what a nightmare this encounter will turn out to be for him.

Daybreakers

The film takes place in an alternative future world, where most people have turned into vampires. A virus has permanently changed humanity, forcing night creatures to shun daylight. The battle of the last surviving humans has been going on for over 10 years, and they are striving to restore the world to its original state. The solution has already been found, as one of the vampires managed to turn back into a human. A hematologist named Edward learns about this by accident and decides to help the remnants of the human race.