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Poster of Woodwalkers
6.2
Woodwalkers - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Woodwalkers
6.2

Woodwalkers

, 2024
Woodwalkers
Austria, Germany, Italy / Family, Fantasy / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Woodwalkers
6.2
Woodwalkers - Trailer
Woodwalkers  Trailer

Synopsis

Humans who can shapeshift into animals struggle to integrate with others without giving away their special abilities. As a group, they strive to inform and institute change in the world perspective of deforestation and the importance of natural habitats. However, when that can’t happen, they are forced to take matters into their own hands.

Cast

Oliver Masucci
Oliver Masucci
Andrew Milling
Martina Gedeck
Martina Gedeck
Lissa Clearwater
Hannah Herzsprung
Hannah Herzsprung
Anna Ralston
Olivia Sinclair
Tikaani
David Wurawa
Emile Chérif
Carag
Lilli Falk
Holly
Johan von Ehrlich
Brandon
Sophie Lelenta
Lou
Emil Bloch
Jeffrey
Lucas Gregorowicz
Donald Ralston
Director Damian John Harper
Writer David Sandreuter, Katja Brandis
Composer Anne-Kathrin Dern
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 3 March 2025
World premiere 12 October 2024
Release date
6 February 2025 Russia Капелла Фильм
6 February 2025 Belarus
9 January 2025 Czechia
24 October 2024 Germany 6
31 January 2025 Indonesia SU
20 February 2025 Kazakhstan 6+
20 February 2025 Kyrgyzstan
11 April 2025 Latvia N7
7 March 2025 Lithuania N7
17 October 2024 Netherlands 6
31 January 2025 Poland
22 November 2024 Romania N/A
2 January 2025 Slovakia 12
30 May 2025 Spain 7
31 October 2024 Ukraine
20 February 2025 Uzbekistan 6+
22 November 2024 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $6,433,434
Production Blue Eyes Fiction, StudioCanal Germany, Dor Film Produktionsgesellschaft
Also known as
Woodwalkers, Người Hoá Thú, Woodwalkers - Os Guardiões da Floresta, Woodwalkers: Caragova proměna, Zmiennokształtni, Дети леса, Хранителі лісу, وود واکرز

Film rating

6.2
Rate 38 votes
5 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  3097 In the Family genre  308 In the Fantasy genre  222 In films of Austria  9 In films of Germany  117 In films of Italy  47 In films of 2024  175
Updated 30 September 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Woodwalkers - Trailer
Woodwalkers Trailer
Woodwalkers - Dubbed trailer
Woodwalkers Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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