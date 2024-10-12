6.2Woodwalkers
Woodwalkers, 2024
Austria, Germany, Italy / Family, Fantasy / 18+
Synopsis
Humans who can shapeshift into animals struggle to integrate with others without giving away their special abilities. As a group, they strive to inform and institute change in the world perspective of deforestation and the importance of natural habitats. However, when that can’t happen, they are forced to take matters into their own hands.
Cast
Olivia Sinclair
Tikaani
David Wurawa
Emile Chérif
Carag
Lilli Falk
Holly
Johan von Ehrlich
Brandon
Sophie Lelenta
Lou
Emil Bloch
Jeffrey
Director Damian John Harper
Writer David Sandreuter, Katja Brandis
Composer Anne-Kathrin Dern
Film details
Country Austria / Germany / Italy
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 3 March 2025
World premiere 12 October 2024
Release date
|6 February 2025
|Russia
|Капелла Фильм
|6 February 2025
|Belarus
|9 January 2025
|Czechia
|24 October 2024
|Germany
|6
|31 January 2025
|Indonesia
|SU
|20 February 2025
|Kazakhstan
|6+
|20 February 2025
|Kyrgyzstan
|11 April 2025
|Latvia
|N7
|7 March 2025
|Lithuania
|N7
|17 October 2024
|Netherlands
|6
|31 January 2025
|Poland
|22 November 2024
|Romania
|N/A
|2 January 2025
|Slovakia
|12
|30 May 2025
|Spain
|7
|31 October 2024
|Ukraine
|20 February 2025
|Uzbekistan
|6+
|22 November 2024
|Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $6,433,434
Production Blue Eyes Fiction, StudioCanal Germany, Dor Film Produktionsgesellschaft
Also known as
Woodwalkers, Người Hoá Thú, Woodwalkers - Os Guardiões da Floresta, Woodwalkers: Caragova proměna, Zmiennokształtni, Дети леса, Хранителі лісу, وود واکرز
Updated 30 September 2026
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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