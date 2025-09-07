Menu
Poster of Eternity
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 7 September 2025
Release date
18 December 2025 Russia Вольга
4 December 2025 Australia
12 December 2025 Great Britain
4 December 2025 Hungary
12 December 2025 Ireland 12A
28 November 2025 Poland
28 November 2025 Turkey
7 November 2025 USA PG-13
Production A24, Star Thrower Entertainment
Also known as
Eternity, Eternidade, Вечность
Director
David Freyne
David Freyne
Cast
Callum Turner
Callum Turner
Miles Teller
Miles Teller
Elizabeth Olsen
Elizabeth Olsen
John Early
John Early
Betty Buckley
Betty Buckley
7.8
Rate 15 votes
7.7 IMDb
