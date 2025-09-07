Menu
Eternity
Eternity
Eternity
Comedy
Fantasy
Drama
Eternity
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 52 minutes
Production year
2025
World premiere
7 September 2025
Release date
18 December 2025
Russia
Вольга
4 December 2025
Australia
12 December 2025
Great Britain
4 December 2025
Hungary
12 December 2025
Ireland
12A
28 November 2025
Poland
28 November 2025
Turkey
7 November 2025
USA
PG-13
Production
A24, Star Thrower Entertainment
Also known as
Eternity, Eternidade, Вечность
Director
David Freyne
Cast
Callum Turner
Miles Teller
Elizabeth Olsen
John Early
Betty Buckley
Film rating
7.8
Rate
15
votes
7.7
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Film Reviews
No reviews
Film Trailers
Eternity
Trailer
0
0
