American Sports Films

America is a country literally obsessed with sports. It seems its population starts training and playing sports games as early as kindergarten. But in high school, athletes already clearly represent a special caste of respected individuals…

Top Five Sports Movies Made in the USA

And what’s wrong with that? First of all, sports build character — they teach you not only to celebrate victories, but also to accept defeat. And then strive for more.

“Cinderella Man”, 2005

The Great Depression left many without a livelihood, but James Braddock can’t make a living for a different reason. His past successes and injuries keep him from participating in serious fights. The threat of starvation drives him to work at the docks, but competition there is fierce. He’s offered a shabby fight for a small fee — he agrees, but breaks his hand in the ring. It seems he’ll never return to it… But that’s an illusion, and he will still win his greatest victory — against a champion who knocks out his opponents.

The original title is more interesting: “Cinderella Man.” That’s what the press called the aging boxer — “willing to fight for food.”

“Ford vs. Ferrari”, 2019

Early 1960s. The Ford Motor Company is going through a crisis, while its Italian competitors — Ferrari — are at their peak. Their cars and teams consistently dominate the prestigious endurance race — the 24 Hours of Le Mans. Ford manager Lee Iacocca proposes a merger with the Italians, but negotiations with Enzo Ferrari fall through. There’s only one way out — to build a car capable of beating the competition in the race…

According to Matt Damon, Christian Bale had to lose 70 pounds (almost 32 kg!) before filming. He did it. When asked “how?!” he replied, “I just didn’t eat.”

“The Karate Kid”, 2010

Widow Sherry Parker and her 12-year-old son Dre move to Beijing. The woman tries to find a job, while the boy tries to get along with his peers. Because of a girl they both like, he’s targeted by an aggressive bully and his gang. To avoid becoming an outcast, Dre takes an interest in martial arts. One day, an elderly maintenance man named Mr. Han helps him fend off the gang, cleverly making them stumble into each other — and turns out to be a brilliant teacher!

The jacket trick used to teach kung fu movements to beginners was invented by Jackie Chan.

“Brian Banks”, 2018

Eleven years ago, he was wrongly convicted of rape — he had only kissed a classmate, then ran away when teachers approached. The girl falsely accused him — and so much for his football dreams! Now he’s out on parole, but all his movements are monitored, and he must stay 2,000 feet away from public places. He fights tirelessly to prove his innocence — and eventually returns to his dream of playing football.

Brian’s NFL career was short, but many of his high school teammates went further — some even played internationally.

Magazine Dreams
Magazine Dreams
Drama 2025, USA
6.0
F1
F1
Sport 2025, USA
8.0
The Underdoggs
The Underdoggs
Comedy, Sport 2024, USA
5.0
Giannis: The Marvelous Journey
Giannis: The Marvelous Journey
Documentary, Sport 2024, USA
8.0
Young Woman and the Sea
Young Woman and the Sea
Biography, Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
7.0
Next Goal Wins
Next Goal Wins
Sport, Comedy, Drama 2023, USA
6.0
Challengers
Challengers
Drama 2023, USA
7.0
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Fall Off
Biography, Documentary, Sport 2022, USA
8.0
Say Hey, Willie Mays!
Say Hey, Willie Mays!
Biography, Documentary, Sport 2022, USA
7.0
The Fastest Woman on Earth
The Fastest Woman on Earth
Documentary, Sport 2022, Great Britain / USA
7.0
Notorious Nick
Notorious Nick
Drama 2021, USA
6.0
Triumph
Triumph
Drama 2021, USA
5.0
The Alpinist
The Alpinist
Documentary 2021, Austria / Great Britain / USA
7.0
Women of Troy
Women of Troy
Documentary 2020, USA
6.0
Embattled
Embattled
Action, Drama, Sport 2020, USA
6.0
Ford v Ferrari
Ford v Ferrari
Biography, Drama, Sport 2019, USA
8.0
The Russian Five
The Russian Five
Documentary, Sport 2019, Canada / USA / Russia
8.0
Above the Shadows
Above the Shadows
Drama, Fantasy, Romantic 2019, USA
6.0
Creed II
Creed II
Sport, Drama, Action 2018, USA
7.0
Brian Banks
Brian Banks
Drama 2018, USA
7.0
The Brawler
The Brawler
Biography, Crime, Drama 2018, USA
4.0
Queen of Katwe
Queen of Katwe
Sport, Drama 2016, USA / South Africa
7.0
Bleed for This
Bleed for This
Drama, Biography, Sport 2016, USA
7.0
Pawn Sacrifice
Pawn Sacrifice
Biography, Drama 2015, USA
7.0
Creed
Creed
Action, Sport 2015, USA
7.0
Foxcatcher
Foxcatcher
Sport, Drama, Biography, Thriller 2014, USA
7.0
The Gabby Douglas Story
The Gabby Douglas Story
Biography, Drama, Sport 2014, USA
6.0
Pain & Gain
Pain & Gain
Drama, Action, Comedy 2013, USA
6.0
Here Comes the Boom
Here Comes the Boom
Action, Comedy 2012, USA
6.0
The One Warrior
The One Warrior
Action, Fantasy 2011, USA
2.0
Genre
All Drama Sport Documentary Comedy Biography Romantic Action Fantasy Crime Thriller Family Fairy Tale History Adventure Compilation
Country
All USA Great Britain Austria Canada Russia South Africa Germany
Year
All 1970-1979 1980-1989 1990-1999 2000-2009 2010-2019 2020-2025

“The Greatest Game Ever Played”, 2005

Frank W. is in love with golf from the age of seven. But he comes from a working-class family, and golf is a sport for the rich. That’s what his father thinks too — he believes his son is “reaching beyond his station.” But the young man stubbornly pursues his dream — becoming a caddy at a local club and training at night. His father gives him an ultimatum: either qualify for the tournament or give up his nonsense for good. The boy fails this test…

All scenes were filmed at the Kanawaki Golf Club near Montreal, Quebec. The producers painted the white clubhouse yellow. Golfers liked the change so much, they decided to keep the color after filming.

