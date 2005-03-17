Casey Carlyle [upon learning the truth] Are you happy about my feet?

Gen Harwood What?

Tina Harwood I'm sorry, Casey, but your old skates were a mess.

Gen Harwood You bought her new skates?

Casey Carlyle Please, like you didn't know.

Gen Harwood Casey, I didn't!

Casey Carlyle How can you lie to my face? You're just as bad as she is.

Teddy Harwood [defensively] Hey, ease up, Casey.

Casey Carlyle Oh, just defend her! Like you weren't part of it.

Teddy Harwood How could you think that?

Casey Carlyle Because it's true. You set me up. All of you.

[a beat]