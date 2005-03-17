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Poster of Ice Princess
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Ice Princess
7.2

Ice Princess

, 2005
Ice Princess
USA, Canada / Sport, Comedy, Drama, Compilation / 18+
Poster of Ice Princess
7.2

Synopsis

With the help of her coach, her mom, and the boy who drives the Zamboni machine, nothing can stop Casey (Trachtenberg) from realizing her dream to be a champion figure skater.

Cast

Michelle Trachtenberg
Michelle Trachtenberg
Joan Cusack
Joan Cusack
Amy Smart
Amy Smart
Steve Ross
Hayden Panettiere
Hayden Panettiere
Kim Cattrall
Kim Cattrall
Director Tim Fywell
Writer Meg Cabot, Hadley Davis
Composer Christophe Beck
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 24 June 2005
World premiere 17 March 2005
Release date
18 March 2005 Russia 12+
23 June 2005 Australia
27 July 2005 Germany
17 March 2005 Great Britain
24 June 2005 Italy
18 March 2005 Kazakhstan
15 August 2008 Netherlands
17 March 2005 Romania AP
13 May 2005 Spain
17 March 2005 USA
18 March 2005 Ukraine
MPAA G
Worldwide Gross $27,645,491
Production Walt Disney Pictures, Bridget Johnson Films, Skate Away Productions
Also known as
Ice Princess, 冰公主, Die eisprinzessin, Ledena princeza, Sueños sobre hielo, The Ice Princess, 冰雪公主, A Princess on Ice, Buz Prensesi, Công Chúa Sân Băng, Ice Princess - A Dream on Ice, Ice princess - Un sogno sul ghiaccio, Isprinsessan, Jääprinsessa, Jéghercegnő, Księżniczka na lodzie, Ladova princezna, Ledo princese, O Caminho para a Fama, Princesa na ledu, Princesse on Ice, Prinsesse på glattisen, Printesa ghetii, Soñando, soñando... triunfé patinando, Sonhos no Gelo, Une princesse sur la glace, Η πριγκίπισσα του πάγου, Ледена принцеса, Принцеса льоду, Принцесса Льда, アイス・プリンセス

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
6.1 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Quotes

Casey Carlyle [upon learning the truth] Are you happy about my feet?
Gen Harwood What?
Tina Harwood I'm sorry, Casey, but your old skates were a mess.
Gen Harwood You bought her new skates?
Casey Carlyle Please, like you didn't know.
Gen Harwood Casey, I didn't!
Casey Carlyle How can you lie to my face? You're just as bad as she is.
Teddy Harwood [defensively] Hey, ease up, Casey.
Casey Carlyle Oh, just defend her! Like you weren't part of it.
Teddy Harwood How could you think that?
Casey Carlyle Because it's true. You set me up. All of you.
[a beat]
Casey Carlyle What kind of people are you?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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