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Poster of The Underdoggs
5.6
The Underdoggs - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films The Underdoggs
5.6

The Underdoggs

, 2024
The Underdoggs
USA / Comedy, Sport / 18+
Trailers
Poster of The Underdoggs
5.6
The Underdoggs - Trailer
The Underdoggs  Trailer

Synopsis

The story of former NFL superstar Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s,” who, after a run-in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his fledgling career.

Cast

George Lopez
George Lopez
Coach Feis
Tika Sumpter
Tika Sumpter
Cherise
Snoop Dogg
Snoop Dogg
Jaycen
Mike Epps
Mike Epps
Kareem
Andrew Schulz
Elias Ferguson
Young Jaycen
Jonigan Booth
Tre
Caleb Dixon
Dwayne
Adan James Carrillo
Tony
Alexander Michael Gordon
Gary
Kylah Davila
Ghost
Director Charles Stone III
Writer Snoop Dogg, Isaac Schamis, Constance Schwartz-Morini, Danny Segal
Composer Joseph Shirley
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 36 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 25 January 2024
World premiere 25 January 2024
Release date
26 January 2024 Azerbaijan
26 January 2024 Bulgaria
26 January 2024 Kyrgyzstan
26 January 2024 Moldova
26 January 2024 Tajikistan
26 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Production Death Row Pictures, Khalabo Ink Society, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Underdoggs, Les Underdoggs, Los menospreciados, Los segundones, Mazlumlar, Os Underdoggs, アンダードッグス, 下狗风云, 失败者风云, 弱者橄榄队, 逆襲人生, 下狗逆袭记

Film rating

5.6
Rate 13 votes
5.6 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 29 April 2025

Film Trailers

All trailers
The Underdoggs - Trailer
The Underdoggs Trailer
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