Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
5.6
Kinoafisha
Films
The Underdoggs
5.6
The Underdoggs
, 2024
The Underdoggs
USA / Comedy, Sport / 18+
Trailers
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Filming locations
5.6
The Underdoggs
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
The story of former NFL superstar Jaycen Jenning, “2J’s,” who, after a run-in with the law, agrees to coach a youth football team in lieu of prison in the hopes of relaunching his fledgling career.
Expand
Cast
George Lopez
Coach Feis
Tika Sumpter
Cherise
Snoop Dogg
Jaycen
Mike Epps
Kareem
Andrew Schulz
Elias Ferguson
Young Jaycen
Jonigan Booth
Tre
Caleb Dixon
Dwayne
Adan James Carrillo
Tony
Alexander Michael Gordon
Gary
Kylah Davila
Ghost
Director
Charles Stone III
Writer
Snoop Dogg
,
Isaac Schamis
,
Constance Schwartz-Morini
,
Danny Segal
Composer
Joseph Shirley
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 36 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
25 January 2024
World premiere
25 January 2024
Release date
26 January 2024
Azerbaijan
26 January 2024
Bulgaria
26 January 2024
Kyrgyzstan
26 January 2024
Moldova
26 January 2024
Tajikistan
26 January 2024
Uzbekistan
Production
Death Row Pictures, Khalabo Ink Society, Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)
Also known as
The Underdoggs, Les Underdoggs, Los menospreciados, Los segundones, Mazlumlar, Os Underdoggs, アンダードッグス, 下狗风云, 失败者风云, 弱者橄榄队, 逆襲人生, 下狗逆袭记
More
Film rating
5.6
Rate
13
votes
5.6
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 29 April 2025
Film Trailers
All trailers
The Underdoggs
Trailer
0
0
All trailers
All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film in Collections
American Sports Films
Now Playing
New Releases
Hive
2026, Canada, Horror, Detective, Sci-Fi
Spider-Man: Brand New Day
2026, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Moonzy the Movie
2026, Russia, Animation, Children's, Family
Mutiny
2026, USA, Action, Thriller, Crime
Sacrifice
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Action
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Motor City
2025, USA, Action, Crime, Drama
Moana
2026, USA, Adventure, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree