Marc-André Leclerc, an exceptional climber, has made solo his religion and ice his homeland. When filmmaker Peter Mortimer begins his film, he places his camera at the base of a British Columbia cliff and waits patiently for the star climber to come down to answer his questions. Marc André, a little uncomfortable, prefers to return to the depths of the forest where he lives in a tent with his girlfriend Brette Harrington. In the heart of winter, Peter films vertiginous solos on fragile ice. He tries to make appointments with the climber who is never there and does not seem really concerned by this camera pointed at him "For me, it would not be a solo if there was someone else" . Marc-André is thus, the "pure light" of the mountaineers of his time, which marvel Barry Blanchard, Alex Honnold or Reinhold Messner, interviewed in the film. An event film for an extraordinary character.
The Alpinist, Der Alpinist, El Alpinista, O Alpinista, Alpinist: Dağcı, Alpinista, Az alpinista, The Alpinist - Uno spirito libero, Альпініст, 알피니스트: 마크-앙드레 르클렉, アルピニスト, 單人攀登, 登山者, Ο Αλπινιστής, متسلق الجبال
Film rating
7.9
Rate10 votes
7.9IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023
Stills
Quotes
Self - Free SoloistWhen you're in the mountains with a vision it's like all of the superficialities of life just sort of evaporate and you can often find your self in a deeper state of mind and that can stick with you for a while after a big climb. You appreciate everything so much that you take for granted most of the time
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.