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Poster of The Alpinist
7.9
Kinoafisha Films The Alpinist
7.9

The Alpinist

, 2021
The Alpinist
Austria, Great Britain, USA / Documentary / 18+
Poster of The Alpinist
7.9

Synopsis

Marc-André Leclerc, an exceptional climber, has made solo his religion and ice his homeland. When filmmaker Peter Mortimer begins his film, he places his camera at the base of a British Columbia cliff and waits patiently for the star climber to come down to answer his questions. Marc André, a little uncomfortable, prefers to return to the depths of the forest where he lives in a tent with his girlfriend Brette Harrington. In the heart of winter, Peter films vertiginous solos on fragile ice. He tries to make appointments with the climber who is never there and does not seem really concerned by this camera pointed at him "For me, it would not be a solo if there was someone else" . Marc-André is thus, the "pure light" of the mountaineers of his time, which marvel Barry Blanchard, Alex Honnold or Reinhold Messner, interviewed in the film. An event film for an extraordinary character.

Cast

Marc-André Leclerc
Self - Free Soloist
Peter Mortimer
Self - Filmmaker
Alex Honnold
Alex Honnold
Self - Free Soloist
Jason Kruk
Self - Squamish Climber
Will Stanhope
Self - Squamish Climber
Hevy Duty
Self - Climber
Brette Harrington
Self - Alpinist, Marc's Girlfriend
Barry Blanchard
Self - Alpinist
Bernadette McDonald
Self - Alpinist, Historian
Reinhold Messner
Self - Alpinist
Director Nick Rosen, Peter Mortimer
Writer Ben Bryan, Clark Fyans
Composer Jon Cooper
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Austria / Great Britain / USA
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 2021
Online premiere 7 February 2021
World premiere 7 February 2021
Release date
17 February 2022 Austria
14 January 2022 Denmark 15
17 February 2022 Germany 12
24 September 2021 Great Britain 12A
7 February 2021 Italy
13 January 2022 Netherlands 16
14 January 2022 Sweden 15
10 September 2021 USA PG-13
MPAA PG-13
Worldwide Gross $1,445,831
Production Red Bull Media House, Sender Films
Also known as
The Alpinist, Der Alpinist, El Alpinista, O Alpinista, Alpinist: Dağcı, Alpinista, Az alpinista, The Alpinist - Uno spirito libero, Альпініст, 알피니스트: 마크-앙드레 르클렉, アルピニスト, 單人攀登, 登山者, Ο Αλπινιστής, متسلق الجبال

Film rating

7.9
Rate 10 votes
7.9 IMDb
Updated 3 February 2023

Quotes

Self - Free Soloist When you're in the mountains with a vision it's like all of the superficialities of life just sort of evaporate and you can often find your self in a deeper state of mind and that can stick with you for a while after a big climb. You appreciate everything so much that you take for granted most of the time
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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