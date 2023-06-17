Racing legend Sonny Hayes is coaxed out of retirement to lead a struggling Formula 1 team—and mentor a young hotshot driver—while chasing one more chance at glory.
|5 July 2025
|Russia
|Apple TV+
|26 June 2025
|Argentina
|ATP
|26 June 2025
|Australia
|M
|27 June 2025
|Bangladesh
|25 June 2025
|Brazil
|27 June 2025
|Bulgaria
|26 June 2025
|Cambodia
|27 June 2025
|Canada
|26 June 2025
|Chile
|TE+7
|27 June 2025
|China
|26 June 2025
|Colombia
|26 June 2025
|Croatia
|26 June 2025
|Czechia
|25 June 2025
|Denmark
|26 June 2025
|Dominican Republic
|27 June 2025
|Estonia
|25 June 2025
|Finland
|25 June 2025
|France
|26 June 2025
|Georgia
|R
|26 June 2025
|Germany
|25 June 2025
|Great Britain
|26 June 2025
|Greece
|K12
|26 June 2025
|Hong Kong
|26 June 2025
|Hungary
|26 June 2025
|Iceland
|Unrated
|27 June 2025
|India
|25 June 2025
|Indonesia
|25 June 2025
|Ireland
|PG
|26 June 2025
|Israel
|26 June 2025
|Italy
|27 June 2025
|Japan
|26 June 2025
|Kazakhstan
|12+
|25 June 2025
|Kuwait
|26 June 2025
|Kyrgyzstan
|12+
|27 June 2025
|Latvia
|(none)
|26 June 2025
|Lebanon
|27 June 2025
|Lithuania
|N
|25 June 2025
|Macao
|B
|26 June 2025
|Malaysia
|26 June 2025
|Mexico
|30 January 2025
|Moldova
|AP 12
|26 June 2025
|Montenegro
|o.A.
|25 July 2025
|Myanmar
|27 June 2025
|Nepal
|26 June 2025
|Netherlands
|26 June 2025
|New Zealand
|25 June 2025
|Norway
|27 June 2025
|Pakistan
|25 June 2025
|Paraguay
|26 June 2025
|Peru
|25 June 2025
|Philippines
|27 June 2025
|Poland
|26 June 2025
|Portugal
|26 June 2025
|Puerto Rico
|PG-13
|26 June 2025
|Qatar
|27 June 2025
|Romania
|26 June 2025
|Serbia
|o.A.
|26 June 2025
|Singapore
|26 June 2025
|Slovakia
|12
|27 June 2025
|South Africa
|13
|25 June 2025
|South Korea
|27 June 2025
|Spain
|25 June 2025
|Sweden
|11
|25 June 2025
|Switzerland
|12
|26 June 2025
|Thailand
|27 June 2025
|Turkey
|26 June 2025
|UAE
|18TC
|27 June 2025
|USA
|26 June 2025
|Ukraine
|26 June 2025
|Uruguay
|26 June 2025
|Uzbekistan
|27 June 2025
|Viet Nam
|26 June 2025
|Virgin Islands (U.S.)
|PG-13
К просмотру рекомендую. По мне даже лучше чем гранд туризмо . Но не лучше чем форд против Феррари ) но посмотреть стоит.