Tickets
Рейтинги
8.7 IMDb Rating: 7.8
Synopsis

Racing legend Sonny Hayes is coaxed out of retirement to lead a struggling Formula 1 team—and mentor a young hotshot driver—while chasing one more chance at glory.

F1 - trailer 3
F1  trailer 3
Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 35 minutes
Production year 2025
Online premiere 26 June 2025
World premiere 17 June 2023
Release date
5 July 2025 Russia Apple TV+
26 June 2025 Argentina ATP
26 June 2025 Australia M
27 June 2025 Bangladesh
25 June 2025 Brazil
27 June 2025 Bulgaria
26 June 2025 Cambodia
27 June 2025 Canada
26 June 2025 Chile TE+7
27 June 2025 China
26 June 2025 Colombia
26 June 2025 Croatia
26 June 2025 Czechia
25 June 2025 Denmark
26 June 2025 Dominican Republic
27 June 2025 Estonia
25 June 2025 Finland
25 June 2025 France
26 June 2025 Georgia R
26 June 2025 Germany
25 June 2025 Great Britain
26 June 2025 Greece K12
26 June 2025 Hong Kong
26 June 2025 Hungary
26 June 2025 Iceland Unrated
27 June 2025 India
25 June 2025 Indonesia
25 June 2025 Ireland PG
26 June 2025 Israel
26 June 2025 Italy
27 June 2025 Japan
26 June 2025 Kazakhstan 12+
25 June 2025 Kuwait
26 June 2025 Kyrgyzstan 12+
27 June 2025 Latvia (none)
26 June 2025 Lebanon
27 June 2025 Lithuania N
25 June 2025 Macao B
26 June 2025 Malaysia
26 June 2025 Mexico
30 January 2025 Moldova AP 12
26 June 2025 Montenegro o.A.
25 July 2025 Myanmar
27 June 2025 Nepal
26 June 2025 Netherlands
26 June 2025 New Zealand
25 June 2025 Norway
27 June 2025 Pakistan
25 June 2025 Paraguay
26 June 2025 Peru
25 June 2025 Philippines
27 June 2025 Poland
26 June 2025 Portugal
26 June 2025 Puerto Rico PG-13
26 June 2025 Qatar
27 June 2025 Romania
26 June 2025 Serbia o.A.
26 June 2025 Singapore
26 June 2025 Slovakia 12
27 June 2025 South Africa 13
25 June 2025 South Korea
27 June 2025 Spain
25 June 2025 Sweden 11
25 June 2025 Switzerland 12
26 June 2025 Thailand
27 June 2025 Turkey
26 June 2025 UAE 18TC
27 June 2025 USA
26 June 2025 Ukraine
26 June 2025 Uruguay
26 June 2025 Uzbekistan
27 June 2025 Viet Nam
26 June 2025 Virgin Islands (U.S.) PG-13
Budget $200,000,000
Worldwide Gross $623,415,203
Production Apple Original Films, Warner Bros., Monolith Pictures (III)
Also known as
F1, F1: The Movie, F1: La película, F1電影, F1 - O Filme, F1 ® the Movie, F1 film, F1 filmas, F1 Filmi, F1 Filmul, F1 the Movie, F1: Film, F1: Le film, F1: O Filme, F1: Фільм, F1：狂飙飞车, F1／エフワン, F1® La película, Formula 1, Phim Điện Ảnh F1
Director
Joseph Kosinski
Joseph Kosinski
Cast
Brad Pitt
Brad Pitt
Tobias Menzies
Tobias Menzies
Kerry Condon
Kerry Condon
Damson Idris
Damson Idris
Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem
Film in Collections
American Sports Films American Sports Films
Car Racing Movies Car Racing Movies

Film rating

8.7
Rate 241 votes
7.8 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  22 In the Sport genre  1 In films of USA  13
KINOgrad
21:25
Kinokvartal
20:20 from 190 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
nikitapadre302 3 July 2025, 22:07
Рекомендую! Фильм очень достойный!!!
Дмитрий Осокин 16 July 2025, 21:09
Понравился.
К просмотру рекомендую. По мне даже лучше чем гранд туризмо . Но не лучше чем форд против Феррари ) но посмотреть стоит.
Film Trailers All trailers
F1 - trailer 3
F1 Trailer 3
F1 - trailer
F1 Trailer
Stills

«F1» now playing

Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
KINOgrad g. Moskovskiy, ul. Habarova, 2, TRK «Novomoskovskiy»
2D
21:25
Kinokvartal
Yasenevo
2D
20:20 from 190 ₽
Kinokvartal na Varshavskoy
Varshavskaya
2D
19:35 from 440 ₽ 22:45 from 440 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
