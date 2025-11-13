Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films USA History

Rating of films of the USA in the History genre

Oppenheimer 8.7
1 Oppenheimer
Biography, Drama, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Schindler's List 8.6
2 Schindler's List
History, War, Drama, Biography 1993, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
That Hamilton Woman 8.0
3 That Hamilton Woman
Romantic, History, Drama, War 1941, USA
Rate
The Social Network 7.9
4 The Social Network
History, Drama 2010, USA
Rate
Troy 7.9
5 Troy
History, Adventure 2004, USA / Malta / Great Britain
Rate
The Reader 7.8
6 The Reader
Romantic, History, War, Drama, Thriller 2008, USA / Germany
Rate
Killers of the Flower Moon 7.8
7 Killers of the Flower Moon
Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective, Western, History 2023, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Dunkirk 7.7
8 Dunkirk
Drama, War, History 2017, USA / Great Britain / France
Rate
Watch trailer
12 Years a Slave 7.7
9 12 Years a Slave
Drama, History, Biography 2013, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Gangs of New York 7.7
10 Gangs of New York
Drama, History 2002, USA / Germany / Italy / Great Britain / Netherlands
Rate
Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages 7.5
11 Intolerance: Love's Struggle Throughout the Ages
History, Drama 1916, USA
Rate
The Great Gatsby 7.5
12 The Great Gatsby
Drama, History 2013, USA
Rate
Tickets
The Favourite 7.5
13 The Favourite
Biography, History 2018, Ireland / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
For Whom the Bell Tolls 7.4
14 For Whom the Bell Tolls
Adventure, War, History, Drama, Romantic 1943, USA
Rate
Judas and the Black Messiah 7.3
15 Judas and the Black Messiah
Biography, Drama, History, Crime 2021, USA
Rate
Ferrari 7.1
16 Ferrari
Drama, Biography, History 2023, USA
Rate
The Promise 7.1
17 The Promise
Drama, History, Thriller 2016, USA
Rate
Victoria and Abdul 7.0
18 Victoria and Abdul
Drama, Biography, History 2017, USA / Great Britain
Rate
Watch trailer
American Hustle 6.9
19 American Hustle
History, Thriller, Drama 2013, USA
Rate
Tulip Fever 6.8
20 Tulip Fever
History, Romantic 2016, Great Britain / USA
Rate
The Birth of a Nation 6.8
21 The Birth of a Nation
Drama, History, Romantic 1915, USA
Rate
Small Things Like These 6.7
22 Small Things Like These
Drama, History 2024, Belgium / Ireland / USA
Rate
Watch trailer Tickets
The Return 6.7
23 The Return
History 2024, France / Greece / Italy / Great Britain / USA
Rate
Watch trailer
The Lost City of Z 6.4
24 The Lost City of Z
History, Drama, Adventure, Biography, Action 2016, USA
Rate
The Wedding Planner 6.3
25 The Wedding Planner
History, Romantic 2001, USA / Germany
Rate
Ben-Hur 6.1
26 Ben-Hur
History 2016, USA
Rate
Watch trailer
Taina Chingis Khaana 5.2
27 Taina Chingis Khaana
Drama, History 2008, Russia / Mongolia / USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more