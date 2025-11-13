Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Horror 2013

Rating of films in the Horror genre of 2013

The Conjuring 7.9
1 The Conjuring
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
Rate
Warm Bodies 7.3
2 Warm Bodies
Romantic, Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Rate
Insidious: Chapter 2 7.1
3 Insidious: Chapter 2
Horror, Thriller 2013, USA
Rate
Oculus 6.9
4 Oculus
Horror 2013, USA
Rate
Evil Dead 6.9
5 Evil Dead
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA
Rate
Mama 6.9
6 Mama
Horror 2013, USA
Rate
The Purge 6.4
7 The Purge
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2013, USA
Rate
Devil's Pass 6.3
8 Devil's Pass
Horror, Thriller 2013, Russia / USA
Rate
Carrie 6.2
9 Carrie
Drama, Horror 2013, USA
Rate
I, Frankenstein 5.6
10 I, Frankenstein
Thriller, Horror 2013, USA / Austria
Rate
Scary Movie 5 4.8
11 Scary Movie 5
Thriller, Comedy, Horror 2013, USA
Rate
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
537
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more