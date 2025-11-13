Menu
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films Fantasy 2010

Rating of films in the Fantasy genre of 2010

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 8.1
1 Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1
Family, Fantasy, Drama, Mystery, Adventure 2010, USA / Great Britain
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time 7.4
2 Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time
Adventure, Romantic, Action, Fantasy 2010, USA
Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole 7.4
3 Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole
Fantasy, Animation, Adventure 2010, USA / Australia
Let Me In 7.1
4 Let Me In
Romantic, Fantasy, Horror, Thriller 2010, USA / Great Britain
The Tree of Life 6.7
5 The Tree of Life
Drama, Fantasy, Sci-Fi 2010, USA
Season of the Witch 6.6
6 Season of the Witch
Adventure, Fantasy, Drama, Thriller 2010, USA
Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame 6.6
7 Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame
Action, Drama, Fantasy 2010, Hong Kong
Beastly 6.5
8 Beastly
Romantic, Horror, Fantasy 2010, USA
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse 6.4
9 The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
Romantic, Fantasy 2010, USA
A Nightmare on Elm Street 6.2
10 A Nightmare on Elm Street
Thriller, Fantasy, Horror 2010, USA
Clash of the Titans 6.1
11 Clash of the Titans
Action, Fantasy, Drama 2010, USA
Dark World 5.9
12 Dark World
Fantasy, Thriller 2010, Russia
