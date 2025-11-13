Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Top Films Top 1000 Films China Adventure

Rating of films of the China in the Adventure genre

Life of Pi 7.8
1 Life of Pi
Adventure, Drama 2012, USA / China
Rate
Kung Fu Panda 3 7.4
2 Kung Fu Panda 3
Animation, Adventure, Action, Family, Comedy 2016, USA / China
Rate
The Wandering Earth II 7.1
3 The Wandering Earth II
Action, Adventure, Drama 2023, China
Rate
Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat 7.0
4 Rock Dog 3: Battle the Beat
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, USA / China
Rate
Chinese Zodiac 6.9
5 Chinese Zodiac
Action, Adventure 2012, Hong Kong / China
Rate
Skiptrace 6.5
6 Skiptrace
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2016, USA / China / Hong Kong
Rate
Animal World 6.5
7 Animal World
Adventure, Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi 2018, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Rock Dog 6.3
8 Rock Dog
Animation, Adventure 2016, China / USA
Rate
A Writer's Odyssey 6.3
9 A Writer's Odyssey
Action, Adventure, Crime 2021, China
Rate
Flying Swords of Dragon Gate 6.2
10 Flying Swords of Dragon Gate
Adventure, Action 2011, China
Rate
A Legend 6.0
11 A Legend
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Seventh Son 6.0
12 Seventh Son
Fantasy, Family, Adventure 2015, Great Britain / USA / Canada / China
Rate
Panda Plan 6.0
13 Panda Plan
Action, Adventure, Comedy 2024, China
Rate
Watch trailer
Moonfall 5.8
14 Moonfall
Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi 2022, USA / Canada / China
Rate
Watch trailer
Tayna pechati drakona 5.6
15 Tayna pechati drakona
Adventure, Fantasy 2019, Russia / China
Rate
Watch trailer
Kung Fu Yoga 5.5
16 Kung Fu Yoga
Action, Comedy, Adventure 2017, India / China
Rate
Watch trailer
Genre
Country
Year
Reset
Most Anticipated Films Top 1000 Films Top Films in Cinemas Best films of 2025 Best films of 2024 Best films of 2023 Best films of 2022 Best films of 2021 Top Films by Country Top Films by Genre
Most Anticipated Films
908
Avatar 3 25 December 2025
536
Chebi 2 1 January 2026
122
Tri bogatyrya i svet klinom 25 December 2025
102
Now You See Me 3 13 November 2025
94
Mazhor v Dubae 30 October 2025
Top Films in Cinemas
10
Parts of Happiness, or Salt Beans Mezzanine
9.6
Angels Don’t Buzz
9.3
Mahavatar Narsimha
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ritmy mechty
Top 1000 Films
9.1
The Shawshank Redemption
9.1
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
9.1
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
9.1
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
8.9
The Green Mile
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more