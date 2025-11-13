Menu
Rating of films of the Canada in the Animation genre

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse 8.7
1 Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Action, Adventure, Animation 2022, Canada / USA
Triplettes de Belleville, Les 7.7
2 Triplettes de Belleville, Les
Comedy, Animation 2003, France / Belgium / Canada / Great Britain / Latvia
Leap! 7.5
3 Leap!
Animation, Family 2017, France / Canada
Turning Red 7.3
4 Turning Red
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada
My Little Pony: A New Generation 7.1
5 My Little Pony: A New Generation
Adventure, Animation, Comedy 2021, Ireland / Canada
The Canterville Ghost 6.9
6 The Canterville Ghost
Animation, Comedy 2022, Canada / Great Britain
Night of the Zoopocalypse 6.9
7 Night of the Zoopocalypse
Animation, Comedy, Horror 2024, France / USA / Belgium / Canada
PAW Patrol: The Movie 6.9
8 PAW Patrol: The Movie
Animation, Adventure 2021, USA / Canada
My Little Pony: The Movie 6.8
9 My Little Pony: The Movie
Animation, Children's 2017, USA / Canada
The Addams Family 2 6.7
10 The Addams Family 2
Animation, Horror, Comedy, Family 2021, USA / Great Britain / Canada
Hitpig 6.4
11 Hitpig
Adventure, Animation 2024, Canada / Great Britain
Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie 6.2
12 Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie
Action, Animation, Comedy 2017, USA / Canada / France / India
The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature 6.0
13 The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature
Animation, Comedy, Adventure 2017, USA / Canada / South Korea
Lendarys 5.8
14 Lendarys
Adventure, Animation, Fantasy 2024, Canada / France
Cranston Academy: Monster Zone 5.2
15 Cranston Academy: Monster Zone
Animation 2020, Great Britain / Mexico / Canada
