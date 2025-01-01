Menu
Awards and nominations of Joel Coen

Joel Coen
Academy Awards, USA 2008 Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019 Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001 Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2013 Cannes Film Festival 2013
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001 Cannes Film Festival 2001
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996 Cannes Film Festival 1996
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1991 Cannes Film Festival 1991
Palme d'Or
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2007 Cannes Film Festival 2007
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006 Cannes Film Festival 2006
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2004 Cannes Film Festival 2004
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000 Cannes Film Festival 2000
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1994 Cannes Film Festival 1994
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014 Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Song
Nominee
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008 BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Director
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
 Best Editing
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014 BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Film
Nominee
Nominee
 Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010 BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001 BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018 Venice Film Festival 2018
Best Screenplay
Winner
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1985 Sundance Film Festival 1985
Dramatic
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1998 Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Best Film
Nominee
