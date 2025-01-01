Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Joel Coen
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joel Coen
Joel Coen
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joel Coen
Academy Awards, USA 2008
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Film Editing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2019
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2001
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2013
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Grand Prize of the Jury
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2001
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1996
Best Director
Winner
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1991
Palme d'Or
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2007
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2006
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Un Certain Regard Award
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2004
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2000
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1994
Palme d'Or
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Winner
Best Director
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Song
Nominee
Best Song
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
Outstanding Limited Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Director
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
David Lean Award for Direction
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Editing
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2001
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Best Screenplay (Original)
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2018
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film
Nominee
Best Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 1985
Dramatic
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Best Film
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree