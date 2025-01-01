Menu
Awards and nominations of Bradley Whitford

Bradley Whitford
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
