Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mark Wahlberg
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Mark Wahlberg
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Nominee
Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best International
Winner
Best International
Winner
Razzie Awards 2023
Redeemer Award
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2018
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2009
Worst Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best On-Screen Duo
Winner
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2007
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1998
Best Dance Sequence
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1997
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree