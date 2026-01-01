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Kinoafisha Persons Michael Caine Awards

Awards and nominations of Michael Caine

Michael Caine
Awards and nominations of Michael Caine
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003 Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984 Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1973 Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1967 Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984 Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998 Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973 Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967 Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
 Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994 Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990 Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Academy Fellowship
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984 BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003 BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967 BAFTA Awards 1967
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1966 BAFTA Awards 1966
Best British Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017 Venice Film Festival 2017
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 1988 Razzie Awards 1988
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981 Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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