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Michael Caine
Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Caine
Michael Caine
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Michael Caine
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1984
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1973
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1967
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1973
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1967
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Academy Fellowship
Winner
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actor
Winner
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1967
Best British Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1966
Best British Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Fondazione Mimmo Rotella Award
Winner
Razzie Awards 1988
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
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