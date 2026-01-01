Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Robert Downey Jr.
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Downey Jr.
Robert Downey Jr.
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Robert Downey Jr.
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1993
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1993
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Razzie Awards 2021
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Hero
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Generation Award
Winner
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2013
Best Fight
Winner
Best Fight
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Hero
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Biggest Badass Star
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2010
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2009
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2006
Dramatic
Winner
Dramatic
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree