Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Sarah Jessica Parker Awards

Awards and nominations of Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker
Awards and nominations of Sarah Jessica Parker
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002 Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005 Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003 Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000 Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011 Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2012 Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Actress
Nominee
 Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010 Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more