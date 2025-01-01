Menu
Sarah Jessica Parker
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Sarah Jessica Parker
Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2005
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2003
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2000
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2011
Worst Actress
Winner
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 2012
Worst Actress
Nominee
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2010
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
