Dustin Hoffman
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dustin Hoffman
Dustin Hoffman
Awards and nominations of Dustin Hoffman
Academy Awards, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1980
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1970
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1980
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2009
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1970
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Nominee
Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1970
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1969
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1990
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Actor
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1996
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Razzie Awards 2025
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2005
Best Comedic Performance
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1989
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
