Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Julianne Moore
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Julianne Moore
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2003
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1998
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2014
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2015
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2013
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2011
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2003
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1998
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Movie
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2003
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2017
Franca Sozzani Award
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2002
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1993
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Special Volpi Cup
Winner
Razzie Awards 2016
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2001
Best Kiss
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2001
Tribute to Independent Vision Award
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2015
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2003
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2003
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree