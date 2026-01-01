Menu
The Graduate Awards
Awards and nominations of The Graduate 1967
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Best Achievement in Cinematography
Nominee
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Best Director
Winner
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Male
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Winner
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Film
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Best Screenplay
Winner
Best Film Editing
Winner
Best Direction
Winner
Best Actress
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Nominee
