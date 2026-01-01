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Murray Hamilton Murray Hamilton
Kinoafisha Persons Murray Hamilton

Murray Hamilton

Murray Hamilton

Date of Birth
24 March 1923
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
1 September 1986
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Thriller hero, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Jaws 8.3
Jaws (1975)
Anatomy of a Murder 8.0
Anatomy of a Murder (1959)
The Hustler 7.9
The Hustler (1961)

Filmography

Murder, She Wrote 7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective 1984, USA
Brubaker 7.7
Brubaker Brubaker
Drama 1980, USA
1941 5.8
1941 1941
Action, Comedy, War 1979, USA
The Amityville Horror 6.3
The Amityville Horror The Amityville Horror
Horror 1979, USA
Jaws 2 5.8
Jaws 2 Jaws 2
Horror, Adventure, Thriller 1978, USA
Jaws 8.3
Jaws Jaws
Horror, Thriller, Adventure 1975, USA
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The Drowning Pool 6.5
The Drowning Pool The Drowning Pool
Detective, Thriller 1975, USA
The Way We Were 7.3
The Way We Were The Way We Were
Drama, Romantic 1973, USA
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