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Filmography
Murray Hamilton
Murray Hamilton
Kinoafisha
Persons
Murray Hamilton
Murray Hamilton
Murray Hamilton
Date of Birth
24 March 1923
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
1 September 1986
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Thriller hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Jaws
(1975)
8.0
Anatomy of a Murder
(1959)
7.9
The Hustler
(1961)
Filmography
7.2
Murder, She Wrote
Crime, Detective
1984, USA
7.7
Brubaker
Brubaker
Drama
1980, USA
5.8
1941
1941
Action, Comedy, War
1979, USA
6.3
The Amityville Horror
The Amityville Horror
Horror
1979, USA
5.8
Jaws 2
Jaws 2
Horror, Adventure, Thriller
1978, USA
8.3
Jaws
Jaws
Horror, Thriller, Adventure
1975, USA
Watch trailer
6.5
The Drowning Pool
The Drowning Pool
Detective, Thriller
1975, USA
7.3
The Way We Were
The Way We Were
Drama, Romantic
1973, USA
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