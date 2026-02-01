Menu
Рейтинги
8.7 IMDb Rating: 7.7
Schastliv, kogda ty net

Synopsis

Evgeniy and Zhenya, who share the same universal name, meet at an event they both don't want to attend. They don't get along at all, and what's more, they deeply despise each other's shortcomings. And that's why they end up in the same bed. For them, it's something temporary and ordinary. But one phrase changes everything. Zhenya asks Evgeniy what he would do if, at this intimate moment, she broke his nose with her forehead. It's hard to forget a girl like that, and it's hard to forget a guy who wouldn't be scared by that. They come together and separate, emotionally terrorizing each other. There will never be a simple "They lived happily ever after" for them. And even though they feel bad with each other, they feel much worse apart.
Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2025
World premiere 12 February 2026
Release date
12 February 2026 Russia Экспонента
Production A1 Studiya, Look Film
Also known as
Schastliv, kogda ty net, Счастлив, когда ты нет
Director
Igor Marchenko
Igor Marchenko
Cast
Aleksandra Bortich
Aleksandra Bortich
Evgeniya Kalinets
Evgeniya Kalinets
Anton Momot
Anton Momot
Sofya Rayzman
Sofya Rayzman
Evgeniy Sannikov
Evgeniy Sannikov
Film rating

8.7
Rate 10 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Films of 2025  Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Film Trailers
Stills

