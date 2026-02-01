Evgeniy and Zhenya, who share the same universal name, meet at an event they both don't want to attend. They don't get along at all, and what's more, they deeply despise each other's shortcomings. And that's why they end up in the same bed. For them, it's something temporary and ordinary. But one phrase changes everything. Zhenya asks Evgeniy what he would do if, at this intimate moment, she broke his nose with her forehead. It's hard to forget a girl like that, and it's hard to forget a guy who wouldn't be scared by that. They come together and separate, emotionally terrorizing each other. There will never be a simple "They lived happily ever after" for them. And even though they feel bad with each other, they feel much worse apart.

