Cast
Cast and Crew
Writer
Yevgeni Danilenko, Konstantin Syngayevsky
Composer
Igor Vdovin
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 55 minutes
Production year
2006
Online premiere
5 June 2009
World premiere
9 October 2006
Release date
|12 October 2006
|Russia
| КароПрокат
|16+
|9 October 2006
|Belarus
|
|
|9 October 2006
|Kazakhstan
|
|
|9 October 2006
|Ukraine
|
|
Budget
$5,000,000
Worldwide Gross
$4,382,251
Production
CTB Film Company
Also known as
Mechenosets, Меченосец, Le bras de fer, Mściciel, Relvakandja, The Sword Bearer, Zobenvīrs