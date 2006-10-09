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Poster of The Sword Bearer
4.9
Kinoafisha Films The Sword Bearer
4.9

The Sword Bearer

, 2006
Mechenosets
Russia / Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi / 18+
Poster of The Sword Bearer
4.9

Cast

Artyom Tkachenko
Artyom Tkachenko
Sasha
Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova
Katya
Leonid Gromov
Leonid Gromov
Roshchin
Aleksey Zharkov
Aleksey Zharkov
Father
Aleksey Gorbunov
Aleksey Gorbunov
Klim
Tatyana Lyutaeva
Tatyana Lyutaeva
Bella
Lidiya Dorotenko
Lidiya Dorotenko
Angelina Mirimskaya
Angelina Mirimskaya
Ania
Dmitriy Mukhamadeev
Dmitriy Mukhamadeev
Assistant Roshchin
Aleksandr Notkin
Guy at the bar
Director Filipp Yankovskiy
Writer Yevgeni Danilenko, Konstantin Syngayevsky
Composer Igor Vdovin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 55 minutes
Production year 2006
Online premiere 5 June 2009
World premiere 9 October 2006
Release date
12 October 2006 Russia КароПрокат 16+
9 October 2006 Belarus
9 October 2006 Kazakhstan
9 October 2006 Ukraine
Budget $5,000,000
Worldwide Gross $4,382,251
Production CTB Film Company
Also known as
Mechenosets, Меченосец, Le bras de fer, Mściciel, Relvakandja, The Sword Bearer, Zobenvīrs

Film rating

4.9
Rate 19 votes
4.8 IMDb
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Best Russian Films 
Updated 19 March 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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