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Filmography
Leonid Gromov
Leonid Gromov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Gromov
Leonid Gromov
Leonid Gromov
Date of Birth
6 May 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.8
Prizvanie
(2023)
7.5
Kapitansha
(2017)
7.3
Edinitsa Montevideo
(2022)
Filmography
SMERSH 4
Detective, War, Action
2026, Russia
Babie carstvo 2
Detective, Comedy
2026, Russia
Babie carstvo 3
Detective, Comedy
2026, Russia
Babie carstvo
Detective, Comedy
2026, Russia
6.6
SMERSH 3
Detective
2025, Russia
4.3
Vsem vetram nazlo
Romantic,
2024, Russia
Ya dozhdus
Romantic
2024, Russia
Otpusk po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu
Romantic
2024, Russia
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