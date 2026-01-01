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Leonid Gromov
Leonid Gromov Leonid Gromov
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Gromov

Leonid Gromov

Leonid Gromov

Date of Birth
6 May 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, Comedy actor

Popular Films

Prizvanie 7.8
Prizvanie (2023)
Kapitansha 7.5
Kapitansha (2017)
Edinitsa Montevideo 7.3
Edinitsa Montevideo (2022)

Filmography

SMERSH 4
SMERSH 4
Detective, War, Action 2026, Russia
Babie carstvo 2
Babie carstvo 2
Detective, Comedy 2026, Russia
Babie carstvo 3
Babie carstvo 3
Detective, Comedy 2026, Russia
Babie carstvo
Babie carstvo
Detective, Comedy 2026, Russia
SMERSH 3 6.6
SMERSH 3
Detective 2025, Russia
Vsem vetram nazlo 4.3
Vsem vetram nazlo
Romantic, 2024, Russia
Ya dozhdus
Romantic 2024, Russia
Otpusk po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu
Otpusk po sobstvennomu zhelaniyu
Romantic 2024, Russia
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