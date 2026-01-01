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Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova Chulpan Khamatova
Kinoafisha Persons Chulpan Khamatova

Chulpan Khamatova

Chulpan Khamatova

Date of Birth
1 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Kazan, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

OnlyHuman 8.5
OnlyHuman (2022)
Baikal 8.2
Baikal (2021)
Dostoevskiy 7.9
Dostoevskiy (2011)

Filmography

Gorbachev
Drama, History 2026, Russia
Ulya 7.5
Ulya Uļa
Drama 2026, Latvia / Estonia / Poland / Lithuania
Watch trailer
I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov 6.1
I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov I will revenge this world with Love - S. Paradjanov
Documentary 2024, Armenia / France / Germany / Latvia / Serbia / USA
Quiet Life 6.4
Quiet Life Quiet Life
Drama 2024, Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Greece / Sweden
Khodja Nasreddin
Khodja Nasreddin Khodja Nasreddin
Theatrical 2022, Russia
Manyunya v kino 7.6
Manyunya v kino Manyunya v kino
Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
OnlyHuman 8.5
OnlyHuman OnlyHuman
Drama 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Manyunya 7.7
Manyunya
Adventure, Comedy 2021, Russia
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