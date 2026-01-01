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Filmography
Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova
Chulpan Khamatova
Date of Birth
1 October 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Occupation
Actress
Place of Birth
Kazan, Soviet Union
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
8.5
OnlyHuman
(2022)
8.2
Baikal
(2021)
7.9
Dostoevskiy
(2011)
Filmography
Gorbachev
Drama, History
2026, Russia
7.5
Ulya
Uļa
Drama
2026, Latvia / Estonia / Poland / Lithuania
Watch trailer
6.1
I Will Revenge This World With Love - S. Paradjanov
I will revenge this world with Love - S. Paradjanov
Documentary
2024, Armenia / France / Germany / Latvia / Serbia / USA
6.4
Quiet Life
Quiet Life
Drama
2024, Estonia / Finland / France / Germany / Greece / Sweden
Khodja Nasreddin
Khodja Nasreddin
Theatrical
2022, Russia
7.6
Manyunya v kino
Manyunya v kino
Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
8.5
OnlyHuman
OnlyHuman
Drama
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
7.7
Manyunya
Adventure, Comedy
2021, Russia
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