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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Notkin
Aleksandr Notkin
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Notkin
Aleksandr Notkin
Aleksandr Notkin
Date of Birth
27 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
The Man at the Window
(2010)
6.4
Sukhodol
(2011)
6.0
Planes
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Animation
Drama
Family
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2013
2011
2010
2006
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6
Planes
Planes
Animation, Family
2013, USA
Watch trailer
6.4
Sukhodol
Sukhodol
Drama
2011, Russia
Watch trailer
7
The Man at the Window
Chelovek u okna
Romantic
2010, Russia
4.9
The Sword Bearer
Mechenosets
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2006, Russia
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