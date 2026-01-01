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Aleksandr Notkin Aleksandr Notkin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Notkin

Aleksandr Notkin

Aleksandr Notkin

Date of Birth
27 November 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Actor type
Voice actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Man at the Window 7.0
The Man at the Window (2010)
Sukhodol 6.4
Sukhodol (2011)
Planes 6.0
Planes (2013)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Planes 6
Planes Planes
Animation, Family 2013, USA
Watch trailer
Sukhodol 6.4
Sukhodol Sukhodol
Drama 2011, Russia
Watch trailer
The Man at the Window 7
The Man at the Window Chelovek u okna
Romantic 2010, Russia
The Sword Bearer 4.9
The Sword Bearer Mechenosets
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2006, Russia
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