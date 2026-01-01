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Filmography
Lidiya Dorotenko
Lidiya Dorotenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lidiya Dorotenko
Lidiya Dorotenko
Lidiya Dorotenko
Date of Birth
18 August 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Action heroine
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.9
Tajny sledstviya
(2000)
6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
(2016)
6.6
V ozhidanii chuda
(2007)
Filmography
6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Comedy, Romantic
2016, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
Pyataya gruppa krovi
Romantic
2011, Russia
6.3
Kamennaya bashka
Kamennaya bashka
Action, Drama, Sport
2008, Russia
Watch trailer
6.6
V ozhidanii chuda
Awaiting The Miracle
Romantic, Comedy, Fairy Tale
2007, Russia
4.9
The Sword Bearer
Mechenosets
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi
2006, Russia
6.4
Lvinaya dolya
Lvinaya dolya
Action, Crime
2001, Russia
6.9
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime
2000, Russia
6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective
1998, Russia
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