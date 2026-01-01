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Lidiya Dorotenko
Lidiya Dorotenko Lidiya Dorotenko
Kinoafisha Persons Lidiya Dorotenko

Lidiya Dorotenko

Lidiya Dorotenko

Date of Birth
18 August 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Romantic actress, Action heroine, Comedy actress

Popular Films

Tajny sledstviya 6.9
Tajny sledstviya (2000)
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi 6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi (2016)
V ozhidanii chuda 6.6
V ozhidanii chuda (2007)

Filmography

Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi 6.6
Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi Peterburg. Tolko po lyubvi
Comedy, Romantic 2016, Russia
Watch trailer
Pyataya gruppa krovi 6.3
Pyataya gruppa krovi
Romantic 2011, Russia
Kamennaya bashka 6.3
Kamennaya bashka Kamennaya bashka
Action, Drama, Sport 2008, Russia
Watch trailer
V ozhidanii chuda 6.6
V ozhidanii chuda Awaiting The Miracle
Romantic, Comedy, Fairy Tale 2007, Russia
The Sword Bearer 4.9
The Sword Bearer Mechenosets
Thriller, Action, Sci-Fi 2006, Russia
Lvinaya dolya 6.4
Lvinaya dolya Lvinaya dolya
Action, Crime 2001, Russia
Tajny sledstviya 6.9
Tajny sledstviya
Detective, Crime 2000, Russia
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey 6.2
Ulitsy razbitykh fonarey
Drama, Crime, Detective 1998, Russia
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