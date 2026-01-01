Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maksim Litovchenko
Maksim Litovchenko Maksim Litovchenko
Kinoafisha Persons Maksim Litovchenko

Maksim Litovchenko

Maksim Litovchenko

Date of Birth
16 August 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Naparniki 7.5
Naparniki (2023)
Pensilvaniya 6.8
Pensilvaniya (2016)
Shadowboxing 6.7
Shadowboxing (2005)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dostavka s garantiej
Action, Detective 2026, Russia
Moj brat — klon 6.6
Moj brat — klon
Comedy 2025, Russia
4.9
Rostov 2
Detective, History 2024, Russia
Tsirk! 6.6
Tsirk!
Comedy 2024, Russia
Naparniki 7.5
Naparniki
Detective, Comedy 2023, Russia
Yolki 9 4.9
Yolki 9 Yolki 9
Comedy 2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Angel-hranitel
Angel-hranitel
Romantic 2019, Russia
Otrazhenie radugi 4.8
Otrazhenie radugi
Drama, Thriller, Mystery 2019, Russia
Shelest. Bolshoy peredel 4.9
Shelest. Bolshoy peredel
Crime, Drama 2018, Russia
Colonel Shelest 4.9
Colonel Shelest
Action, Crime, Detective 2016, Russia
Pensilvaniya 6.8
Pensilvaniya
Drama, Thriller, Crime 2016, Russia
Klad 5.9
Klad Klad
Adventure, Family 2015, Russia
Ded Moroz
Ded Moroz Ded Moroz
Drama 2014, Russia
Bomba 6.1
Bomba
Drama, Action 2013, Russia
Chkalov 6
Chkalov
Drama 2012, Russia
Napisano Sergeyem Dovlatovym 6.5
Napisano Sergeyem Dovlatovym Napisano Sergeyem Dovlatovym
Documentary, Biography, Animation 2012, Russia
Watch trailer
Laskovyy may 6.5
Laskovyy may Laskovyy may
Drama, Musical 2009, Russia
Watch trailer
Lichnaya zhizn doktora Selivanovoj 5.7
Lichnaya zhizn doktora Selivanovoj
Drama, Comedy 2007, Russia
Euphoria 6.4
Euphoria Euphoria
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2006, Russia
Shadowboxing 6.7
Shadowboxing Boy s tenyu
Action, Drama 2005, Russia
Proshchanie v iyune 5.6
Proshchanie v iyune Proshchanie v iyune
Romantic, Drama, Comedy 2003, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more