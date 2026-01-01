Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Maksim Litovchenko
Maksim Litovchenko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Maksim Litovchenko
Maksim Litovchenko
Maksim Litovchenko
Date of Birth
16 August 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Comedy actor, Action hero
Popular Films
7.5
Naparniki
(2023)
6.8
Pensilvaniya
(2016)
6.7
Shadowboxing
(2005)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Animation
Biography
Comedy
Crime
Detective
Documentary
Drama
Family
History
Musical
Mystery
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2026
2025
2024
2023
2022
2019
2018
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2009
2007
2006
2005
2003
All
21
Films
8
TV Shows
13
Actor
21
Dostavka s garantiej
Action, Detective
2026, Russia
6.6
Moj brat — klon
Comedy
2025, Russia
4.9
Rostov 2
Detective, History
2024, Russia
6.6
Tsirk!
Comedy
2024, Russia
7.5
Naparniki
Detective, Comedy
2023, Russia
4.9
Yolki 9
Yolki 9
Comedy
2022, Russia
Watch trailer
Angel-hranitel
Romantic
2019, Russia
4.8
Otrazhenie radugi
Drama, Thriller, Mystery
2019, Russia
4.9
Shelest. Bolshoy peredel
Crime, Drama
2018, Russia
4.9
Colonel Shelest
Action, Crime, Detective
2016, Russia
6.8
Pensilvaniya
Drama, Thriller, Crime
2016, Russia
5.9
Klad
Klad
Adventure, Family
2015, Russia
Ded Moroz
Ded Moroz
Drama
2014, Russia
6.1
Bomba
Drama, Action
2013, Russia
6
Chkalov
Drama
2012, Russia
6.5
Napisano Sergeyem Dovlatovym
Napisano Sergeyem Dovlatovym
Documentary, Biography, Animation
2012, Russia
Watch trailer
6.5
Laskovyy may
Laskovyy may
Drama, Musical
2009, Russia
Watch trailer
5.7
Lichnaya zhizn doktora Selivanovoj
Drama, Comedy
2007, Russia
6.4
Euphoria
Euphoria
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2006, Russia
6.7
Shadowboxing
Boy s tenyu
Action, Drama
2005, Russia
5.6
Proshchanie v iyune
Proshchanie v iyune
Romantic, Drama, Comedy
2003, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree